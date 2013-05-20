RPT-Fitch Affirms Interlink Roads at 'A-'; Outlook Stable

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 20 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Interlink Roads Pty Ltd’s senior secured bank debt facilities at ‘A-'. The Outlook is Stable.

The facilities comprise:

AUD432m tranche A due December 2015

AUD288m tranche B due December 2016

AUD13m standby facility due December 2015

Interlink operates the mature M5 Motorway in Sydney, Australia under a concession agreement with the Roads and Maritime Services agency of the New South Wales government. In 2012 the concession term was extended by 3.3 years, to 2026, as part of the agreement with the government to widen the road.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The ‘A-’ rating is supported by the M5’s continued importance as an integral link in Sydney’s orbital road network providing a key linkage between the Sydney sea port and airport to the expanding warehousing and distribution infrastructure to the west of the city. Traffic and revenue have performed strongly since tolling commenced in August 1992 such that this now mature road has reached capacity at peak times.

For the nine months to 31 March 2013 toll revenue increased 6.0% y-o-y, primarily driven by toll rate hikes for cars (in November 2011) and for trucks and buses (in November 2012). Average daily traffic (ADT) decreased by 0.7% during the period due to disruption from the current road-widening project although this is better than Fitch’s estimates at the time of last review.

Therefore, Fitch has assigned a “stronger” attribute for volume risk (equivalent to low volume risk). In addition, price risk is deemed to be “mid-range” due to provisions in the concession that permit toll increases which track inflation albeit in increments.

The widening project began in July 2012 and is expected to take two and a half years, under a fixed-price and fixed-time contract with Abigroup Contractors Pty Limited. The project is currently within budget and on schedule for December 2014 completion. Fitch notes the strong experience of Abigroup and of its parent company guarantor, Land Lease Corporation Limited, as well as the contractual terms protecting Interlink in the case of cost or time overruns.

Fitch’s assessment of completion risk is ‘mid-range’.

Once the expansion is completed, the expected traffic ramp-up in combination with the 3.3 year concession extension should provide ample capacity to repay debt. Based on Interlink’s planned amortisation schedule during 2017-2024 Fitch’s rating case projected minimum loan life cover ratio is 1.61x including a two-year debt free tail before concession maturity. This level is consistent with an ‘A’ category rating. Overall, Fitch considers the debt service attribute to be ‘mid-range’.

Interlink is exposed to refinancing risk on bullet maturities which are short-dated for infrastructure assets. In Fitch’s global portfolio, these are unusual features for ‘A’ category rated road concessions but typical of Australian road projects. In addition, Interlink and its main sponsor Transurban Group (Transurban Finance Company Pty Limited rated ‘A-'/Stable) have a track record of refinancing maturing facilities with adequate buffer before the due dates, supported by Transurban’s strong bank relationships. Finally, cashflow sensitivity analysis shows that Interlink could absorb significantly increased debt pricing if necessary. Overall, Fitch has assessed Interlink’s debt structure as ‘mid-range’.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Interlink’s ratings would come under downward pressure in the event of a material delay or cost overrun in completion of the widening project (to the extent that these are not covered by the contractor), a delay in commencement of amortisation beyond 2017, a prolonged weakening in traffic or reduced access to debt markets for refinancing.