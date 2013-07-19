RPT-Fitch affirms Intermediate Capital Group at 'BBB-'/stable

July 19 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Intermediate Capital Group PLC’s (ICG) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘BBB-’ with a Stable Outlook.

ICG is a leading provider of European mezzanine and leveraged loan finance and asset management. The affirmation of ICG’s IDR with a Stable Outlook reflects Fitch’s expectation that ICG will continue to maintain its leverage (measured as net debt/tangible equity) below 1x on a sustained basis, which the agency considers commensurate for an investment grade rating given the company’s risk profile. The rating action also takes into account the fact that the company has reduced the average size of its co-investments alongside its funds, and the expectation of further diversification into lower risk funds/investments. Fitch expects that further development of its fund management activities will provide more predictable fee income and support profitability.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

ICG’s IDR is driven by its solid franchise and profitability and an expectation that leverage will be contained at a low level.

While FY13 saw a marked 42.6% drop in profit before tax, due particularly to it being a poor vintage year for realisations, Fitch views this as an exception and anticipates relatively stable performance in the medium term. Earnings will be supported by locked-in fees related to funds raised. Fitch expects that the positive upward trend in third party funds under management (FuM) will continue. In FY13, ICG raised EUR2.3bn in FuM (EUR560m in Q114). This, in conjunction with solid realisations year to date in FY14 (GBP433m of cash inflows in Q114), supported by portfolio companies refinancing on the back of increased availability of debt, may allow for a further reduction in leverage, from an acceptable level of 0.7x at FYE13, and well below its peak of 2.6x at FYE09. The rating also reflects the asset portfolio’s inherent risk profile, ICG’s reliance on wholesale funding and dependence on wider market performance.

Despite exposure to a portfolio of leveraged assets, Fitch anticipates that provisions will remain close to the historical 2.5% average of total portfolio size, which should be helped by adequate provisioning on pre-crisis investments and the fact that post-crisis investments have generally displayed stronger performance.

Following realisations year to date in FY14, which included five of its top-20 assets in Q114 and a GBP58m repayment related to its investment in BAA since, pro-forma gross debt is expected to be well below GBP1bn, down from GBP1.1bn at FYE13. Refinancing of banking facilities, as well as a second retail bond and private placements, have resulted in a comfortable debt-maturity profile, with the next material refinancing spike not until FY17.

Management’s target to obtain a more even split of revenues between balance sheet investment-related activity and its fund management business should contribute to cash flow stability. The final close of both the Europe Fund V and Longbow Fund at their hard caps and a further close on its direct lending product Senior Debt Partners are examples of ICG’s fund raising capacity, which is further supported by an expanded in-house distribution team.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The ratings may be downgraded if ICG fails to contain its leverage at a conservative level on a sustained basis, reports a material fall in fund management fees and suffers from weak performance in its asset portfolio, as reflected for example by portfolio companies’ heightened provisions and refinancing challenges.

Upside rating potential is currently limited but the rating would benefit from a further rebalancing of the earnings profile towards stable fund management company fee income and evidence of a related reduction in balance sheet risk. Fitch would also view positively continued evidence of its ability to raise funding across an increasingly diversified product suite, together with a prudent approach towards co-investments and strong performance of its asset portfolio. The latter would be reflected by prudent leverage, limited impairments and successful refinancing of the entities in which ICG has invested.