RPT-Fitch affirms Investec Money Market Funds

April 3 (Reuters) -

Fitch Ratings has affirmed the National Fund Credit Ratings and National Fund Volatility Ratings of the following South African money market funds (MMFs) managed by Investec Asset Management (IAM):

Investec Corporate Money Market Fund (ICMMF)

National Fund Credit Rating affirmed at ‘AA+(zaf)'; National Fund Volatility Rating affirmed at ‘V1(zaf)';

Investec Money Market Fund (IMMF)

National Fund Credit Rating affirmed at ‘AA+(zaf)'; National Fund Volatility Rating affirmed at ‘V1(zaf)';

KEY RATING DRIVERS:

The affirmations of the National Fund Credit Ratings are driven by the funds’ high and stable credit quality, as reflected by the funds’ weighted average rating factors (WARFs) and rating distributions. Consistent with the agency’s rating criteria the National Fund Credit Ratings factor in a one notch downward adjustment to reflect concentration risk, a structural feature of the South African market.

The affirmations of the National Fund Volatility Ratings are driven by the funds’ low exposure to interest rate risk and spread risk, as reflected in their short maturity profiles.

ASSET CREDIT QUALITY:

The weighted average credit quality of these funds is high, taking into consideration the short maturities of invested assets and has remained relatively stable over time. The funds primarily invest in issuers rated in the ‘F1+(zaf)'/‘AA(zaf)’ rating category. No securities in the portfolios of either fund were subject to Rating Watch Negative or Rating Outlook Negative as of the February 2013 portfolio holdings.

CONCENTRATION:

In Fitch’s opinion, these funds are concentrated, like other South African money market funds rated by the agency, with the top three issuer exposures consistently in excess of 50% of portfolio holdings. In line with its applicable rating criteria, Fitch typically adjusts the WARF-implied Fund Credit Rating of funds it deems concentrated by one or more notches. Without concentration risk these funds could achieve ‘AAA(zaf)’ National Fund Credit Ratings. The concentrated holdings reflect the funds’ investment mandates and the structural characteristics of the South African market, with a limited supply of treasury bills, and the five largest banks having a combined market share of around 90%, according to Fitch’s estimates. The IMMF may also invest in asset backed commercial paper conduits. However, these conduits are generally fully supported by the major South African banks and, as a result, provide limited diversification.

Without a structural evolution of the South African market which results in a more diverse, high quality and liquid issuance market, it is highly unlikely that Fitch could rate any money market fund higher than ‘AA+(zaf)’ in South Africa

PORTFOLIO SENSITIVITY TO MARKET RISK:

Both funds have low exposure to interest rate risk and spread risk, as reflected by short maturity profiles, with the result that the market risk factors (i.e. a risk-adjusted duration measure) for these funds are low, consistent with ‘V1(zaf)’ National Fund Volatility Ratings. As per regulation, the funds’ weighted average duration (i.e. factoring in next interest rate reset date) is capped at 90 days and weighted average life (i.e. based on portfolio securities’ final maturity dates) at 120 days and no investment may have a maturity of greater than 396 days.

FUND PROFILES:

Both funds are regulated by South Africa’s Financial Services Board under the Collective Investment Schemes Control Act of 2002 (CISCA, specifically Notice 80 of 2012).

The IMMF is also Regulation 28 compliant, making it an eligible investment for South African pension schemes. Regulation 28 caps maximum issuer exposure at 25% whereas the maximum issuer exposure permitted under CISCA is 30%.

Both funds invest in fixed- and floating-rate money market instruments including negotiable certificates of deposit, promissory notes and fixed deposits issued primarily by the major South African and foreign banks with local operations. As of end February 2013 the IMMF had ZAR25.6bn in assets under management (AUM) and the ICMMF ZAR2.7bn.

THE ADVISOR:

Fitch considers IAM suitably qualified, competent and capable of managing these funds. IAM is a part of the Investec Group (NR), which also includes Investec Ltd (‘BBB-'/Stable/‘F3’). As of December 2012 IAM had ZAR886.8bn in AUM, including ZAR282.6bn in fixed income (around 32% of AUM). The funds are co-managed by Lisa MacLeod and Vivienne Taberer both of whom have deep experience and tenure with IAM. The portfolio managers are part of IAM’s global fixed income investment team, with 15 South Africa specialist fixed income investment professionals. Fitch views positively the rigour of IAM’s credit analysis and its structured investment process, notably the use of its proprietary money market model.

RATING SENSITIVITIES:

Funds in the ‘AA(zaf)’ National Fund Credit Rating category are considered to have very high underlying credit quality. The fund’s assets are expected to maintain a weighted-average portfolio rating of ‘AA(zaf)'.

Funds rated ‘V1(zaf)’ are considered to have low sensitivity to market risk. On a relative basis, total returns of funds rated ‘V1(zaf)’ are expected to exhibit high stability, performing consistently across a broad range of market scenarios. The National Fund Volatility Rating does not address the sensitivity of a bond fund to extreme risks that may result from reduced liquidity in secondary markets during certain periods of time.

Comparisons between different National Fund Rating scales or between an individual national and international scale are inappropriate.

The ratings assigned to the funds may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality or market risk profile of the funds. A material adverse deviation from Fitch criteria for any key rating driver could cause ratings to be downgraded by Fitch. Specifically, Fitch would expect to downgrade the National Fund Credit Ratings in the event of sustained deterioration in credit quality, largely tied to its credit opinion on the South African banking industry. Given the short maturity profiles of these funds the National Fund Volatility Ratings are expected to be stable. However, should interest rates or market volatility in South Africa structurally change then Fitch would expect to downgrade the National Fund Volatility Ratings.

RATING CRITERIA:

Fitch rates MMFs in South Africa under its global bond fund rating criteria. This reflects the differences the agency perceives between South African MMFs and other Fitch-rated MMFs under its international and national MMF rating criteria. Specifically, the high level of concentration in these funds, a structural characteristic of the South African market, is inconsistent with Fitch’s view of the risk profile of a MMF. The agency also notes regulatory differences between the US and European MMFs (subject to Rule 2a-7 in the US and ESMA guidelines for MMFs in Europe) and the regulatory regime in South Africa.

For additional information about Fitch rating criteria applicable to bond funds, please review the criteria referenced below, which can be found on Fitch’s web site at www.fitchratings.com.