(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ireland's
Long-Term Foreign-
and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A' with
Stable Outlooks.
The issue ratings on Ireland's senior unsecured bonds have also
been affirmed at
'A'. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'AAA' and the
Short-Term
Foreign-Currency and Local-Currency IDRs at 'F1'. The issue
ratings on
short-term foreign-currency and local-currency debt have been
affirmed at 'F1',
and the rating of National Asset Management Ltd's (NAMA)
guaranteed issuance has
also been affirmed at 'F1', in line with the sovereign rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Ireland's sovereign ratings are supported by strong institutions
and a wealthy,
flexible economy, with among the highest per capita income in
the 'A' category.
Moreover, economic growth has outpaced peers in the last three
years and the
sovereign balance sheet is improving rapidly. These factors are
balanced by
still elevated levels of public and private sector debt,
external
vulnerabilities and downside risks, primarily related to
external developments
such as the potential impact of Brexit and shifts in global
policies on
corporate taxation.
Headline GDP and expenditure national accounts have been
distorted since 2015 by
the impact of the activities of multinational enterprises
(MNEs), with the level
of GDP boosted substantially by activities often unrelated to
economic activity
in Ireland (for example, the relocation of intangible assets by
foreign firms
and increases in contract manufacturing). This has the effect of
flattering
various credit indicators such as debt/GDP and GDP per capita.
At the same time, the underlying picture is one of robust growth
in economic
activity, which is expected to persist in the medium term. Real
GDP growth in
2016 was 5.2%. While investment and trade data are distorted by
MNEs'
activities, private consumption rose by 3.0% last year, and
labour market
dynamics corroborate the picture of strong real activity in the
Irish economy.
Employment growth averaged almost 3.0% on an annual basis in
2016, with
unemployment falling sharply from 8.9% at end-2015, to 6.9% at
end-2016, and
6.3% in June this year.
Fitch expects real GDP growth to be 3.5% this year, before
slowing down to 3.0%
next year and in 2019. We expect unemployment to average 6.2%
this year, before
falling further to 5.6% by 2019.
Brexit represents a clear downside risk to Irish economic
prospects. In the
short term, the depreciation of the pound has had an impact on
demand for Irish
goods and services, even though this has been mitigated by the
boost to real
incomes from lower inflation. The main risk to the medium to
long-term growth
outlook concerns the uncertainty surrounding the trade
negotiations between the
UK and EU and the future trade relationship between the UK and
EU. The UK
accounts for around 16% of Irish exports, and there are strong
financial and
investment links between the two countries. Estimates by the
Department of
Finance suggest that in case of trade between the UK and EU
shifting to WTO
rules, the level of output in Ireland would be 4% lower than in
the
counter-factual of no Brexit over the long run.
Another downside risk is related to potential changes in
corporate tax policies,
especially in the US. Ireland has been a favoured destination of
foreign direct
investment by MNEs over the past 20 years but there is a risk of
smaller flows
or reversals if corporate tax incentives were to change
radically. At end-2015,
the stock of US FDI in Ireland was EUR581 billion, more than 2x
GDP.
The general government deficit was 0.6% of GDP in 2016, down
from 2.0% in 2015.
This improvement was driven by a lower spending share (of which
0.4pp accounted
for by lower interest payments). We expect a broadly unchanged
deficit this
year, a decline in the deficit to 0.2% in 2018, and a balanced
budget in 2019.
General government debt was 75.4% of GDP at end-2016, down from
78.7% in 2015.
Our public finance projections would be consistent with the debt
to GDP ratio
falling to just under 69% by 2019. The government debt ratio is
substantially
higher than both the 'A' and the 'AA' medians (51% and 39%
respectively),
despite the improvement in debt dynamics. Importantly,
government debt as a
share of revenues is also substantially higher than peer medians
(275% compared
with the 'A' and 'AA' medians of 145% and 167%).
Private sector indebtedness remains high. Corporate debt was
around 240% of GDP
at end-2016, although this estimate is inflated by the
activities of MNEs.
Household debt as a share of disposable income was 142% at
end-2016 (the
fourth-highest in the EU). Annual growth in credit to the
private sector is
still negative, despite strong growth in the real economy,
suggesting that the
private sector's deleveraging process is continuing. The Banking
System
Indicator for Irish banks is 'bb', weaker than most peer
countries. At 3Q16,
non-performing loans (NPLs) were 14.6% of total loans.
MNEs' activities have brought about a high degree of volatility
in the current
account. The current account surplus was 4.7% of GDP in 2016
(down by more than
5% on the previous year). We expect the current account surplus
to average 7% of
GDP over the next three years. Net external debt (excluding
internationally-traded financial service activities) remains
higher than peers
(an estimate of 56% compared with the 'A' median of -11% in
2016), and the net
international investment position is strongly negative (an
estimate of -176% of
GDP at end-16).
Taoiseach Enda Kenny resigned in May and Leo Varadkar, the
social protection
minister, was elected leader of the governing Fine Gael party
and subsequently
nominated premier by the Dail, on the basis of a continuation of
the coalition
between Fine Gael and various independent parliamentarians,
aided by a
confidence and supply agreement with Fianna Fail. Fitch does not
expect a
substantial change in policy direction by the new government.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Ireland a score equivalent to a
rating of 'AA'
on the Long-Term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final LT FC IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers,
as follows:
- Public Finances: -1 notch, to reflect still high levels of
government
indebtedness. MNE activities flatter the level of GDP and
therefore fiscal and
other credit metrics such as the government debt to GDP ratio.
Government debt
as a share of revenues is much higher than the peer median.
- External Finances: -1 notch. The model gives a 2-notch
enhancement for reserve
currency but a 1-notch uplift is more appropriate for Ireland
given the
country's recent financial crisis and need of an IMF programme.
Stocks of
external debt are high.
- Structural Factors: -1 notch, to reflect weakness in the
banking system for
which the average viability rating is two categories below the
sovereign rating.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may, individually or collectively, result
in positive
rating action:
-A continued reduction in government indebtedness
-Reduction in external vulnerabilities, including evidence that
the economy is
resilient to Brexit and shifts in international corporate
taxation rules
The following factors may, individually or collectively, result
in negative
rating action:
-Reversal of the downward trend in government indebtedness
-Weaker economic performance, e.g. triggered by external shocks
-A substantial deterioration of banks' asset quality
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
In its debt sensitivity analysis, Fitch assumes on average, over
the next 10
years, a primary surplus of 1.5% of GDP, real GDP growth of
2.6%, an effective
interest rate of 2.4%, and GDP deflator inflation rate of 2.0%.
On the basis of
these assumptions, the government debt to GDP ratio is expected
to fall to 50%
by 2026.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alex Muscatelli
Director
+44 20 3530 1695
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Marina Stefani
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1809
Committee Chairperson
Ed Parker
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1176
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 16 Aug 2016)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001