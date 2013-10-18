Fitch Affirms Italy's Province of Milan at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative

MILAN/LONDON, October 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Italian Province of Milan's (Milan) Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'BBB+' and its Short-term foreign currency rating at 'F2'. The rating action affects EUR710m of debt outstanding at end-2012, as well as future borrowings. The Negative Outlook mirrors that of the sovereign. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect Milan's strong budgetary performance, underpinned by its wealthy socio-economic profile and expected continued spending restraint, which will mitigate pressure stemming from national fiscal austerity. Milan delivered a stable operating margin (20%) in 2012, due to spending restraint and hikes on car-related taxes that offset EUR50m of state cuts. Following budget rationalisations of the past three years, the province has limited spending flexibility and exhausted its fiscal leeway to raise taxes. Fitch therefore expects additional state cuts of around 10% of revenue in 2013-2014 to push the operating margin down to 15% (EUR55m), although the city should be able to continue to fully cover debt service requirements over the 2013-2015 period. Fitch expects investments, mainly in roads and new premises, to average EUR100m in 2013-2015, down from EUR180m in 2008-2012. Under Fitch's scenario, subsidies and non-debt resources will cover 85% of investments, supporting a modest budget surplus of around 2%-3% of its revenue in 2013-2015. Investments and budgetary results may be significantly revised upward if, as Milan expects, its provincial 53% stake in toll-road operator Serravalle is disposed of. However, Fitch views timing and outcome of the planned disposal as uncertain. Milan expects to complete the de-merger of the Province of Monza by end-2013. The transfer of EUR70m of debt to Monza in 2012 reduced Milan's debt to EUR710m and Fitch expects it to decline further to EUR650m by 2015 as national fiscal austerity limits debt-funded investments. Despite expected weaker operating performance, its direct risk/current balance should remain at 15 years, in line with the average life of debt. Although 12% of debt is serviced by the Province of Monza, Milan had, as of September 2013, also indirect commitment of EUR128m related to the financial debt of its holding company ASAM. High collection rates on tax and fees supported liquidity of EUR314m in 2012, equivalent to 5x the city's debt service for 2013. Although Milan has recently sped up payments to suppliers in compliance with the requirement of DL35/2013, its cash position should remain above EUR200m in 2013, while potential disposal of financial assets (EUR65m) and/or use of treasury lines could provide additional funds, if needed. Milan is one of 10 largest Italian provinces that should see its status change from ordinary province to metropolitan city from 2014. Although this would expand its responsibilities to include inter-municipal services, the level of funding will largely depend on Italy's economic recovery and the public finances. However, Fitch believes the new metropolitan city should benefit from a wealthy and dynamic provincial economy. Milan's socio-economic profile is strong, as evidenced by a GDP per capita around 50% above the EU27 average and an unemployment rate of (7.7%), well below the average of 12.8%. Fitch expects local GDP to contract around 2% in 2013, before rebounding 1% in 2014 on increasing exports (30% of GDP). Long-term growth of provincial revenue is likely to continue to be driven by the car sector. RATING SENSITIVITIES A failure to control spending leading to a fall in debt service coverage below 1x or a sovereign downgrade could prompt a negative rating action. Contact: Primary Analyst Danilo Quattromani Director +39 02 87 90 87 275 Fitch Italia - Societa Italiana per il Rating S.p.A. Vicolo Santa Maria alla Porta, 1 20123 Milan Secondary Analyst Sergio Ciaramella Analyst +39 02 87 90 87 216 Committee Chairperson Guilhem Costes Senior Director +34 93 323 84 10 