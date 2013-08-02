RPT-Fitch Affirms Italy's Trentino Trasporti at 'A-', Outlook Negative

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Aug 2 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Trentino Trasporti S.p.A.’s (TT) Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at ‘A-’ and Short-term foreign currency rating at ‘F2’. The Outlooks on the Long-term ratings are Negative, mirroring those on the Autonomous Province of Trento’s (PAT, ‘A’/Negative) which is TT’s sponsor under Fitch’s criteria “Rating of Public Sector Entities - Outside the United States”, with a top-down approach.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

TT’s rating reflects the PAT’s 73% ownership, extensive control and financial support for debt repayments. It also reflects TT’s key role in the provincial infrastructure development strategy and the expected gearing of its balance sheet to fund the 2013-2015 capex plan.

PAT exerts a strong control and oversight over TT. The relationship is regulated through a service agreement signed in 2009 and in force until 2017. The agreement sets out TT’s investments in the local transportation sector over the period together with the relevant source of funding. The agreement is part of a broader provincial strategic and programmatic plan in the transportation sector with which TT’s operations have to comply. Regular consultation mechanisms are in place with PAT to align TT’s operations and strategy to that of the province. TT has budgeted a notable EUR192m of capital spending in 2013-2015, largely concentrated on the upgrade of railway network and the bus and train depot system. However, some of these projects are still in the preliminary phase; therefore Fitch’s central scenario forecasts lower-than-budgeted investment execution over 2013-2015 and TT’s debt will rise toward EUR65m by 2015 from EUR8m currently.

To finance this plan, in 2012 TT contracted an EIB facility of EUR55m backed by a provincial guarantee. In addition to this, the PAT will provide multi-annual subsidies to fully amortise EIB and new borrowings that, under Fitch’s base case scenario, should total EUR75m over 2013-2015. Debt outstanding at end-2012 (EUR8.4m) is largely serviced by the province (EUR7.7m).

Fitch expects TT’s sound cash holdings of EUR7.5m in 2012 to fall below EUR5m by 2014, reflecting PAT’s strategy to centralise the liquidity of its subsidiaries. TT submits to PAT a quarterly report with the following three months’ funding needs and receivables TT has towards PAT that could be promptly cashed in if needed. TT has access to credit lines from PAT’s treasury bank and the province can advance subsidies to TT, providing a safety net if there is a temporary liquidity shortfall.

TT roughly matches its operating income and expenses and covers other costs with one-time revenue of EUR1m-EUR2m per annum, such as capital gains or transfer of assets from the province. One-time revenue for TT is instrumental to lower rental costs at charge of the service operator (TE). Efficiency gains achievable from 2013 through the pooling of administrative functions in a provincial-owned service company will be passed on to TE via rental fees curtailment mandated by the province.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

A dilution or reassessment of provincial support or a downgrade of the province could exert downward pressure on the rating. Conversely, a positive rating action could result from more formalised support from PAT, such as an explicit guarantee of all financial liabilities.