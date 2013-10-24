Fitch Affirms ITT's IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, October 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed ITT Corporation's (ITT) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' and its short-term IDR at 'F2'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings are supported by ITT's well-established market positions, solid liquidity and strong operating performance including good margins and solid organic order and revenue growth. Fitch believes the company's liquidity should be sufficient to meet its short-term funding requirements. ITT is not expected to have any material debt outstanding in the intermediate term, which provides flexibility to cope with legacy liabilities, primarily asbestos, and to fund expected investments needed to expand ITT's core businesses. ITT is well diversified by its exposure to various end markets and geographically. The company derived 39% of its revenue in the United States, 32% in Europe, and 29% in other areas. ITT has retained all of the asbestos liabilities after the split-up with Xylem Inc. and Exelis Inc. in 2011. The company's estimated 10-year liability net of expected recoveries from insurers and other responsible parties totaled approximately $760 million as of June 30, 2013. The company's net asbestos liabilities increased by $40 million from the same period in 2012. It is Fitch's view that ITT's sizable asbestos liabilities are manageable based on its moderate annual cash funding requirements ranging from approximately $10 million to $20 million over the next five years and from approximately $35 million to $45 million thereafter. Fitch's evaluation of asbestos-related risk to ITT's credit profile could change in the event of an unexpected large cash settlement or a sizable revision of the liabilities, although there is no indication of either at this time. Fitch's other concerns include ITT's end market cyclicality, which is mitigated by large aftermarket content and solid product and geographic diversification. It is also aided by low free cash flows (FCF - Funds from operating minus CapEx and dividends) relative to cash flow from operations, mainly driven by high capital expenditures and cash outflows related to asbestos claims. Fitch expects ITT's revenue to increase by approximately 10% in 2013 driven by strong organic growth across almost all end markets and the integration of the Joh. Heinr. Bornemann GmbH (Bornemann Pumps) acquisition completed in late 2012. The company's margins are expected to remain relatively flat in 2013 as year-over-year margin expansion in two of the company's segments more than offset margin declines due to the Bornemann Pumps acquisition and continued pressures in the Interconnect Solutions segment. Fitch expects ITT's FCF to be break-even in 2013 driven by a significant investment in capital expenditures and moderate net working capital funding. Fitch anticipates ITT will generate approximately $100 million-$125 million of FCF annually over the next several years driven by expected growth in revenue and improvements in operating margin. At June 30, 2013, ITT had solid liquidity of $977 million comprising $518 million cash and approximately $460 million available under its $500 million revolving credit facility. ITT has strong leverage which is expected to be well below 1.0x over the next several years due to the lack of debt. Low leverage is offset by large asbestos liabilities. Including after-tax asbestos liabilities (net of assets), Fitch estimates adjusted debt to EBITDAR would be approximately 2.1x at the end of 2013. Large asbestos liability is mitigated by moderate annual cash funding requirements ranging from approximately $10 million to $20 million over the next five years. ITT's global pension obligations totaled approximately $387 million ($303.6 million in U.S.) at Dec. 31, 2012. By the end of 2012, the deficit of the company's pension plans reached approximately $138 million, or 64% and 81% funded on a global and domestic basis, respectively. ITT is not required to fund the majority of its international pension plans. The other post-retirement benefit obligation was $213 million. As of June 2013, ITT contributed $1.7 million to its global pension plans. The company does not plan to make additional contributions for the remainder of the year. ITT is a global manufacturer with customers in well-diversified markets including automotive, energy and mining, industrial processing, aerospace and defense, general industrials, as well as rail, bus, truck, and trailer. The company's large installed base allows it to derive approximately 30% of revenues and a large percentage of operating income from aftermarket sales, affording the company relative revenue and margin stability during economic downturns. Additionally, ITT benefits from the balance across business cycles and from conservative financial policies that include its commitment to maintaining investment grade ratings. RATINGS SENSITIVITIES Fitch is unlikely to consider a positive rating action in the near future given ITT's limited FCF. A negative rating action may be considered if there is a sizable increase in cash outflows associated with asbestos claims due to a large settlement or a significant revision of net asbestos liabilities. Fitch may consider a negative rating action should the company materially increase its leverage or if it is subject to unexpected obligations arising from sharing agreements related to the split-up with Xylem, Inc. or Exelis, Inc. Fitch affirms ITT's ratings as follows: --IDR at 'A-'; --Senior unsecured bank facilities at 'A-'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Commercial paper at 'F2'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The affirmation affects approximately $40 million outstanding commercial paper. Contact: Primary Analyst David Petu, CFA Director +1-212-908-0280 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Eric Ause Senior Director +1-312-606-2302 Committee Chairperson Craig Fraser Managing Director +1-212-908-0310 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. 