Fitch Affirms Japan's Asahi Life at IFS 'BB'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TOKYO/HONG KONG, April 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Japan-based Asahi Mutual Life Insurance Company's (Asahi Life) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'BB'. The Outlook is Stable. Key Rating Drivers The IFS rating reflects Asahi Life's weak capital adequacy compared with its peers' as well as its overall resilient life insurance underwriting. Its negative spread burden remains sizable and continues to offset gains from a lower-than-projected mortality rate. Fitch expects this burden to reduce due to gradually declining average guaranteed yields over the medium term. Asahi Life's statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) has been stable (420.3% at end-December 2012 versus 426.6% at end-March 2012). Nevertheless, in comparison with its peer average of around 700%, Asahi Life's capital position remains weak. Measures taken to strengthen asset and liability management should help to moderately narrow the duration gap, which Fitch sees as one of the primary risks for the company. Its insurance underwriting has been stable owing to its effective focus on the profitable third (health) sector. Annual premiums of in-force policies of Asahi Life's third sector grew 1.6% during end-March 2012 to end-December 2012, mainly owing to its successful launch of nursery care insurance product. Rating Sensitivities Key rating triggers for an upgrade include a further strengthening of capitalisation, particularly if the SMR remains well above 400%, or if Fitch's internal capitalisation measure improves further on a sustained basis. Growth in the company's profitable third sector, improvement in the surrender and lapse rates of its death protection products, and improvement in the financial leverage ratio would also be viewed positively by Fitch. Key rating triggers for a downgrade include material erosion of capitalisation, specifically, if the SMR declines to 300%, or if Fitch's internal capitalisation measure deteriorates on a sustained basis. Significant deterioration in its profitability would also put the rating under pressure. Asahi Life is one of nine traditional domestic life insurers in Japan. It had a 3% market share by amount of policies in-force at end-March 2012.