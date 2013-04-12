Fitch Affirms Japan's Dai-ichi Life at IFS 'A'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/TOKYO, April 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Japan-based Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company Limited's (Dai-ichi Life) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'A' and its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. Simultaneously, the agency has affirmed Dai-ichi Life's USD500m subordinated notes due 17 March 2014 at 'BBB+'. Key Rating Drivers The ratings reflect Dai-ichi Life's overall stable life insurance underwriting performance and adequate and improving capitalisation. The company's surrender and lapse rate improved to 3.41% at end-December 2012 from 3.54% at end-December 2011. Efforts to accumulate core capital have helped improve its statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) to 628% at end-December 2012 from 575.9% at end-March 2012. Dai-ichi Life's annual in-force premium from the profitable third (health) sector grew 1.2% from end-March 2012 to end-December 2012. Fitch estimates that the health sector accounts for about half of Dai-ichi Life's total insurance underwriting profit. The agency expects Dai-ichi Life's profits to continue to grow, supported by the health sector and by the company's growing international businesses. Dai-ichi Life announced lower premium rates for its core packaged products with effect from April 2013 for younger customers. The company may benefit if it is able to successfully expand the products' outreach to younger generations, providing more sustainable demand over the medium- to long-term. Fitch will monitor the impact of this pricing strategy on profitability, particularly if price competition intensifies as a result. The company's negative spread burden remains sizeable mainly due to persistently low bond yields in Japan, but narrowed to JPY61.7bn (vs. core profit of JPY216.4bn) in April-December 2012 from JPY86.1bn (vs. core profit of JPY213bn) in April-December 2011. Fitch believes that the spread burden is likely to gradually narrow on sustained reduction of the average guaranteed yield. In anticipation of the introduction of Japan's local statutory SMR based on economic value, Dai-ichi Life is strengthening its enterprise risk management and reducing the duration mismatch between assets and liabilities, which is one of the primary risks for the company. It is also steadily reducing its domestic equity holdings by book value, which totalled JPY1,582bn at end-December 2012, down from JPY1,675bn at end-March 2012. Rating Sensitivities Key positive rating triggers include a further strengthening of capital adequacy, with sustained improvement in Fitch's internal assessment of risk-based capitalisation. Sustained earnings growth from the currently profitable health sector and successful expansion of international operations would also be positive for ratings. Key negative rating triggers include material erosion of capitalisation, deterioration in profitability and volatility in the embedded value. Specifically, negative rating action may result from Fitch's internal capitalisation measure falling sharply, or the SMR declining below 500% for a prolonged period. Dai-ichi Life is the second-largest life insurance company in Japan with a market share of 16.6% by amount of policies in force at end-March 2012. Dai-ichi Life is the second-largest life insurance company in Japan with a market share of 16.6% by amount of policies in force at end-March 2012. 