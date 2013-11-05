RPT-Fitch Affirms Japan's Daido Life at IFS 'A+'; Outlook Stable

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Nov 5 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Daido Life Insurance Company’s (Daido Life) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at ‘A+'. The Outlook is Stable.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The IFS rating reflects Daido Life’s and its parent T&D Life Group’s overall solid life insurance underwriting performance and robust capitalisation. T&D Life Group is strengthening its enterprise risk management (ERM) to tighten control on capital and risks, and has started to implement economic value-based capital management. Daido Life will accelerate the extension of the duration of its assets when bond yields rise to narrow the gap with liabilities and reduce interest rate risk, which remains the primary risk for the company.

Daido Life started to strengthen its profitable third (health) sector from FYE11 (the financial year ended March 2011). Annual premiums of new policies from Daido Life’s third-sector business rose 39.6% yoy in FYE13. Although the third sector is still small as a proportion of the total portfolio, its importance in the company’s earnings growth is increasing. In addition, the company’s overall surrender and lapse rate steadily declined to 7.50% in FYE13 from 8.04% a year earlier.

Partly as a result of Daido Life’s efforts to further accumulate core capital, the company’s statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) rose to 1,043.2% at end-March 2013 which remains the highest among Japanese traditional life insurers, from 851.9% at end-March 2012. In addition, T&D Holdings, Inc.’s (T&D) consolidated SMR improved to 943.8% at end-March 2013 from 810.6% at end-March 2012.

Daido Life is a domestic life insurer for Japanese small and medium-sized enterprises.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

An upgrade is unlikely in the near future, given the potential constraint from the sovereign rating. Japan’s Long-Term Local-Currency Issuer Default Rating is ‘A+’ with Negative Outlook.

Key rating triggers for a downgrade include material erosion of capitalisation, deterioration in profitability and volatility in the insurer’s embedded value. Specifically, Daido Life’s ratings may be downgraded if Fitch’s assessment of internal capitalisation drops sharply, T&D’s consolidated SMR declines below 700%, T&D’s consolidated financial leverage increases above 25% (7.6% at end-March 2013), or T&D’s embedded value becomes volatile for a prolonged period. Daido Life could exceed the sovereign’s Local Currency IDR by one notch due to the company’s overall robust credit profile, so a downgrade of the sovereign by one notch would not necessarily lead to a downgrade of the company’s IFS rating.

Under Fitch’s Insurance Rating Methodology, Daido Life is viewed as a “core” subsidiary of T&D. However, given the strength of its credit profile, Daido Life’s rating does not receive uplift from being part of T&D. However, as the core subsidiary of the group, Daido Life could be downgraded if the financial strength of T&D were to deteriorate materially.