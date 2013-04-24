Fitch Affirms Japan's Nippon Life at IFS 'A+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TOKYO, April 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Japan-based Nippon Life Insurance Company's (Nippon Life) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'A+' and its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the company's USD2bn 5% subordinated notes due 2042 at 'BBB+' rating. Key Rating Drivers Nippon Life's rating reflects its market leading position in Japan's life insurance industry, its solid capital supported by foundation funds (kikin) and reserves, low leverage and a satisfactory operating performance. The rating also takes into account the vulnerability of its capital adequacy to stock market declines due to its exposure to domestic equities (10.5% of total invested assets at end-December 2012) which is the highest among peers. Its statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) improved to 650% at the end-2012, compared with 567% at financial year end-March 2012 (FYE12), partially due to JPY50bn of kikin the insurer raised in August and subordinated notes issued in October 2012. On the other hand, financial leverage remained low at 11.4% at the end-2012. Nippon Life is likely to maintain a reasonable level of core profit margins, underpinned by substantial mortality and morbidity margins. Supported by new product lines introduced in April 2012 and distributed through its tied sales forces, annualised individual in-force premiums rose 0.8% yoy for the first nine months of FYE13 compared with FYE12. The increase in in-force premiums was achieved despite a decline in the sales of single premium whole life products via bank channels. Rating Sensitivities An upgrade is unlikely in the near term as Nippon Life's IFS ratings is at the same level as Japan's Local-Currency IDR of 'A+', which is on Negative Outlook. The agency does not rate Nippon Life by more than a notch above the sovereign rating due to its concentrated business in Japan. Key rating triggers for a downgrade include significant weakening of its capital and material deterioration in core profits. The rating could be under pressure specifically if the SMR declines below 500% or if its capitalisation on Fitch's internal assessment drops sharply. Nippon Life's ratings are likely to be downgraded if Japan's ratings were to be downgraded by more than one notch. Contact: Primary Analyst Akane Nishizaki Associate Director +852 2263 9942 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Teruki Morinaga Director +81 3 3288 2781 Committee Chairperson Chris Waterman Managing Director +44 20 3530 1168 Media Relations: Wai Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 11 January 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research Insurance Rating Methodology â€” Amended here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.