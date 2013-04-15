Fitch Affirms Japan's Sumitomo Life at IFS 'A'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/TOKYO, April 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Japan-based Sumitomo Life Insurance Company's (Sumitomo Life) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A' and its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. Key Rating Drivers The ratings reflect Sumitomo Life's sufficient capitalisation, moderate leverage and its stable mortality and morbidity margins. Sumitomo Life prepaid JPY135bn of perpetual subordinated debt in July 2012, redeemed JPY50bn of kikin (foundation funds) in August and issued JPY100bn kikin to enhance the structure of its capital. The company is also narrowing the duration mismatch between assets and liabilities to reduce the susceptibility of its economic value-based capital to interest rate volatility. Its statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) was 718.5% at end-2012, largely unchanged from 708.6% at end-March 2012. Financial leverage remained moderate at 17.5% at end-2012 versus 18.4% at end-March 2012. Fitch expects the company to maintain stable mortality and morbidity margins, underpinned by stable sales of the higher-margin third sector (health and medical care). Annualised individual in-force premiums, of which the third sector accounted for 22.8%, rose 1% yoy for the first nine months of financial year ending March 2013 (FYE13), compared with FYE12 The company announced lower premium rates for its core packaged products (namely whole-life product with riders) with effect from April 2013, particularly for younger customers. Fitch will monitor the impact of this pricing strategy on profitability in the medium term, particularly if price competition intensifies as a result. On the other hand, the company may benefit if it manages to expand its outreach to younger generations. Rating Sensitivities Key rating triggers for an upgrade include statutory SMR remaining well above 700%; a sustained improvement in capitalisation on Fitch's internal assessment, and a substantial reduction in the sensitivity of economic capital to interest rate volatility. Key rating triggers for a downgrade include: significant decline of capitalisation; deterioration in profitability; volatility in the embedded value. Specifically, Sumitomo Life's ratings may be downgraded if its capitalisation drops sharply on Fitch's internal assessment, if financial leverage increases to a level consistently above 35% or if the embedded value becomes volatile for a prolonged period. Contact: Primary Analyst Akane Nishizaki Associate Director +852 2263 9942 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Teruki Morinaga Director +81 3 3288 2781 Committee Chairperson David Prowse Senior Director +44 20 3530 1250 Media Relations: Wai Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 11 January 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research Insurance Rating Methodology â€” Amended here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.