RPT-Fitch Affirms Japan's Taiyo Life at IFS 'A'; Outlook Stable

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Japan-based Taiyo Life Insurance Company’s (Taiyo Life) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at ‘A’. The Outlook is Stable.

Key Rating Drivers

The rating reflects the company’s steadily growing and profitable protection insurance underwriting business and adequate capitalisation. It also reflects Fitch’s expectations of continued support from the parent company - T&D Holdings, Inc. (T&D) - to its group insurers. Taiyo Life’s increasing importance to T&D due to its overall solid fundamentals is a contributor to the improving trend of the whole group’s creditworthiness.

Taiyo Life’s underwriting fundamentals continue to improve, owing to its strengthened sales force in promoting profitable protection products. The insurer’s policy amount in force continued to grow, at 4% yoy in the period of April to December 2012, faster than most other Japanese traditional life insurers.

Taiyo Life’s statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) slightly declined to 738% at end-December 2012 from 747.3% at end-March 2012, despite its further accumulated core capital. This was due to its slightly raised exposure to high-risk assets such as domestic equity. Nevertheless, Fitch still views Taiyo Life’s exposure to high-risk assets as one of the lowest among Japanese traditional life insurers and its capitalisation is consistent with the company’s current rating.

The company’s effective enterprise risk management (ERM) has resulted in its assets and liabilities being nearly matched in duration, which is uncommon among Japanese traditional life insurers.

Rating Sensitivities

Key rating triggers for an upgrade include further evidence of the company becoming more integrated within T&D and therefore becoming core to the group according to Fitch’s criteria. In particular, further growth in profitable protection insurance and strengthened capital adequacy within the operating entities of T&D would be regarded as positive rating factors.

Key rating triggers for a downgrade include material erosion of capitalisation, deterioration in profitability and volatility in the embedded value within the combined operating entities of T&D. Specifically, Taiyo Life’s ratings may also come under pressure if Fitch’s internal capitalisation measures drop sharply, if the SMR declines below 600% or if the embedded value at T&D becomes volatile for a prolonged period.

Taiyo Life provides insurance for households, not only for housewives where the company has demonstrated its strength so far but also for other family members.