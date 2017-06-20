(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, June 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Jiangsu
HanRui Investment
Holding Co.,Ltd.'s Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'BB +'. The Outlook is Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed the 'BB+' long-term foreign-currency
ratings on the
USD490 million 4.9% senior unsecured notes due 2019 issued by
Hanrui Overseas
Investment Co., Ltd.
The notes are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by
Hanrui International
Investment Company Limited (HII), HanRui's wholly owned
subsidiary. Under the
keepwell structure, HanRui undertakes to ensure HII has
sufficient assets and
liquidity to meet its obligations.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Linked to Zhenjiang Municipality: HanRui's ratings are
credit-linked with those
of Zhenjiang municipality in Jiangsu province. The link reflects
strong
oversight and supervision of HanRui by the Zhenjiang government
and the
company's strategic importance as the flagship local government
funding vehicle
(LGFV) platform for public-sector construction in Zhenjiang New
Area, a
national-level economic and technological development zone.
Hence, HanRui is
classified as a public-sector entity under Fitch's criteria.
Zhenjiang's Creditworthiness: Zhenjiang's economy is backed by a
traditionally
strong secondary industry and the expanding tertiary industry
has also become an
important driver as part of the municipality's economic
transformation.
Zhenjiang maintained strong gross regional product (GRP) growth
of 9.3% in 2016,
outperforming both Jiangsu and the national average. Zhenjiang
has a favourable
socio-economic profile, despite its smaller economy, with
population inflow and
GRP per capita that ranked fifth among Jiangsu's 13
municipalities. These
strengths mitigate the city's moderately high continent
liabilities arising from
its state-owned entities.
Legal Status 'Mid-Range': HanRui is registered as a wholly
state-owned limited
liability company under Chinese company law and is under the
direct supervision
of Zhenjiang State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration
Commission
(SASAC). Zhenjiang SASAC has full control over HanRui and
HanRui's daily
operations are supervised by the administrative committee of
Zhenjiang New Area
on behalf of Zhenjiang SASAC. The government has no plan to
dilute its
shareholding in HanRui.
Control 'Stronger': HanRui's financing plan and debt level are
closely monitored
by the municipality. HanRui reports its budget performance on a
regular basis
and its board members, except for employee representatives, are
all appointed by
Zhenjiang municipality.
Strategic Importance 'Stronger': HanRui is Zhenjiang's flagship
urban
development LGFV and helps fund infrastructure and social
housing construction
within the Zhenjiang New Area. Zhenjiang New Area and HanRui
play an important
role in driving the transformation of Zhenjiang's economy, which
would suffer
significant consequences from a default. Hence, this attribute
has been given
more weight for the rating.
Integration 'Stronger': HanRui has received consistent
government financial
support, including subsidies and capital injections. Annual
subsidies have
averaged 148% of the company's net profit over the previous
three years,
demonstrating the government's commitment in maintaining HanRui
as a going
concern. Fitch expects continued government support to partly
fund HanRui's
capital expenditure and debt servicing, considering its high
strategic
importance.
Weak Standalone Profile: HanRui's financial profile is borne by
large capital
expenditure, negative free cash flow and high leverage. Its weak
standalone
credit metrics are not likely to see any significant improvement
in the near
term. Fitch expects ongoing government financial support to
mitigate this risk,
despite HanRui's infrastructure developments in Zhenjiang New
Area.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A stronger or more explicit support commitment from Zhenjiang
municipality may
trigger positive rating action on HanRui. Significant changes to
HanRui's
strategic importance, a diluted municipal shareholding or
reduced explicit and
implicit municipality support could lead to a wider rating gap
between HanRui
and Zhenjiang.
An upgrade of Fitch's internal credit view of Zhenjiang may
trigger positive
rating action on HanRui. A weaker fiscal performance or higher
municipality
indebtedness could lead to a lowering of Fitch's internal
assessment of
Zhenjiang's creditworthiness and thus trigger negative rating
action on HanRui.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Samuel Kwok
Associate Director
+852 2263 9961
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Terry Gao
Senior Director
+852 2263 9972
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Rating of Public-Sector Entities – Outside the United States
(pub. 22 Feb 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001