Fitch Affirms Jupiter India Select's 'Strong' Fund Quality Rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Jupiter India Select SICAV's 'Strong' Fund Quality Rating. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. KEY RATING DRIVERS The 'Strong' rating reflects the quality of the lead portfolio manager, the stability of the investment process, the close contact with and knowledge of the investment universe and the adequate, fundamental, research. Fitch highlights the emphasis the fund manager places on the quality of management and governance at invested companies. FUND PROFILE Jupiter India Select SICAV is a long-only Indian equities fund with USD152m of assets as of end-July 2013. INVESTMENT PROCESS The investment approach is based on the bottom-up selection of around 60-80 stocks without regard to index weighting. As a long-term shareholder, the fund invests in companies that offer growth at a reasonable price and demonstrate solid corporate governance and sound management. The investment process emphasises proprietary fundamental research and intimate knowledge of the investible universe. RESOURCES The fund is managed by Avinash Vazirani (19 years' South Asian equity investment experience; six years' tenure) supported by one junior portfolio manager. In line with Jupiter's investment culture, the portfolio managers are both highly accountable and benefit from significant leeway in portfolio construction. Independent functions and committees provide effective risk and performance oversight. TRACK RECORD The fund has outperformed the Lipper Category "Equity India" and its benchmark, MSCI India TR USD, since inception. It has a Lipper Leader score for consistent return of four over five years (Luxembourg) as of July 2013. Notwithstanding the fund's longer-term out-performance, it has suffered in recent years: year to date it lags both peers and the index and its three-year Lipper leader score for consistent return was three. FUND MANAGER Jupiter is a listed, UK, retail-focused asset manager, managing GBP29bn at June 2013 of which GBP22.8bn (over 75%) was invested in 58 mutual funds and employing 453 people. RATING SENSITIVITIES Fund quality ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the investment or operational processes or market risk profiles of the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could cause Fitch to downgrade the ratings. For example, notable structural deterioration in the fund's performance or departure of key investment professionals may cause a lower rating. The long-term performance of this fund is strong, consistent with its longer-term investment horizon. However, performance in 2013 to date has been weak. A continuation of this level of performance over a prolonged period may lead Fitch to downgrade the rating. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in qualitative fund analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent, forward-looking assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and consistency of longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The ratings focus on the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance drivers, risk management, and the quality of the fund's operational infrastructure. For more information, please see www.fundmanagement.fitchratings.com To receive forthcoming Fund Quality Rating research, opt in at: here Contact: Primary Analyst Alastair Sewell Director +44 20 3530 1147 Fitch ratings Ltd 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst John Cahill, CFA Analyst +44 20 3530 1453 Committee Chairperson Ian Rasmussen Senior Director +1 212 908 0232 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Fund Quality Ratings Criteria', dated 19 September 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Fund Quality Ratings Criteria: Assessing Fundsâ€™ Investment Processes and Operational Attributes here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.