RPT-Fitch affirms KBC Bank's Pandbrieven at 'AAA'; outlook stable

Nov 28 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed KBC Bank’s (A-/Stable/F1) mortgage cover pool pandbrieven at ‘AAA’ with Stable Outlook.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The rating is based on the Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of the programme’s main debtor of recourse, KBC Bank, a Discontinuity-Cap (D-Cap) of 4 (Moderate) and a 24.5% breakeven level of overcollateralisation (OC).

The ‘AAA’ breakeven OC for the pandbrieven has decreased to 24.5% from 39% previously, reflecting a change in the asset and liability profiles and maturity mismatches. The pandbrieven have a weighted-average life (WAL) of 6.2 years, compared with a WAL of 10.8 years for the cover assets.

Combined with the stressed refinance rate applied to a fixed-rate and fixed rate-with-reset pool, maturity mismatches account for a large part of the ‘AAA’ breakeven OC. Fitch compares this breakeven OC with the lowest OC of the past 12 months, which is currently 59.3%. The Fitch breakeven OC for the rating will be affected, among other things, by changes in the assets profile in relation to the pandbrieven, which will change over time.

In November 2013, the mortgage loan cover pool increased to EUR8.1bn, from EUR6.3bn previously, with the overall asset composition remaining little changed, and the current outstanding pandbrieven equal to EUR3.92bn.

The Stable Outlook on the pandbrieven reflects the Stable Outlook on KBC Bank, the stable outlook for Belgian residential mortgage loan cover assets and the maintenance of sufficient OC for the programme.

The unchanged D-Cap is driven by Fitch’s assessment of the liquidity gap and systemic risk as moderate; the assessment takes into account the 12-month maturity extension on the pandbrieven in the event of a default of KBC Bank and a pre-funded reserve covering three months of interest on the pandbrieven. The same moderate risk assessment is also taken on the cover pool-specific alternative management component of the D-Cap analysis, based on a capable in-house developed IT system but taking into account the specifics of the management of Belgian residential assets and, notably, the all-sums mortgages and mandates.

Fitch assessed asset segregation as representing a low discontinuity risk, given the protection provided by the pandbrieven legislative framework in Belgium with regard to commingling, set-off and claw back risks. However, there is residual risk of some cover assets being returned to the issuer’s insolvency estate if it can be established with certainty that they will not be needed to repay the outstanding pandbrieven. The same low risk assessment is applied to the systemic alternative management component of the D-Cap analysis, taking into account the role of the cover pool monitor and of the special estate administrator under Belgian law.

Given that there are currently no privileged derivatives registered under the programme, Fitch assesses privileged derivatives as representing a very low discontinuity risk under its D-Cap analysis.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The Pandbrieven’s rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) the reference IDR is downgraded by one notch to ‘BBB+'; (ii) the current D-Cap of 4 (Moderate) is revised down to 3 (Moderate high) or lower; or (iii) there is a drop in the OC below Fitch’s breakeven level of 24.5% for the ‘AAA’ rating.