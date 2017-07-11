(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/LONDON, July 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Kenya's Long-Term
Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+'
with a Negative
Outlook. The issue ratings on Kenya's senior unsecured
foreign-currency bonds
are also affirmed at 'B+'. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed
at 'BB-' and
the Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'B+' ratings reflect Kenya's solid growth record, strong
medium-term growth
potential, and favourable business environment. However, the
ratings are
constrained by Kenya's low GDP per capita, sizeable current
account and budget
deficits, and political risks.
Fitch forecasts GDP growth to slow to 5.4% in 2017, down from
the 5.8% outturn
in 2016. In 1Q17, growth slowed to 4.7% year on year, as the
agricultural sector
contracted 1.1% due to drought conditions. Slowing credit growth
and uncertainty
around the August elections are also weighing on the economy.
However, Fitch
continues to assess Kenya's medium-term growth potential as
strong, sustained by
improved security that has fuelled a recovery in tourism and
high public
spending that supports the construction sector.
Fitch's baseline scenario envisages some limited disruption
around the 8 August
general elections, in which incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta
and his ruling
Jubilee coalition will face opposition candidate Raila Odinga,
who leads the
newly constituted National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition.
Odinga has been a
candidate for the presidency three times previously, including
in 2007 when
protests of the outcome of the election triggered widespread
ethnic and
political violence.
We do not foresee violence at the level of 2007; however, the
opposition's
frequent disputes with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries
Committee raise
the prospect that an NASA loss could lead to protests. In
addition to
presidential and parliamentary elections, Kenyans will also go
to the polls to
select governors and representatives for the 47 counties
established by Kenya's
2010 Constitution. The devolution of a greater share of fiscal
and political
power to the counties could be a touchpoint for an increase in
violence at the
local level.
Fiscal consolidation has yet to begin. Fitch estimates that the
general
government deficit in the fiscal year that ended in June 2017
widened to 8.3% of
GDP, above both the government's revised target of 6.9%,
published in the Medium
Term 2017 Budget Policy Statement and the 7.5% outturn in FY16.
The
deterioration in the fiscal deficit relative to the prior year
was largely due
to an increase in execution of capital expenditure to fund
ongoing
infrastructure projects, including the just-completed Phase 1 of
the Standard
Gauge Railway, and election-related current expenditure. General
government
expenditure was an estimated 29.4% of GDP in FY17, up from an
average of 25.2%
in the previous five years.
Kenya's FY17/18 Budget signals that the government plans to
shrink the deficit
and prioritise public debt sustainability. Fitch forecasts the
fiscal deficit to
narrow to 6.4% of GDP in FY18, as expenditure falls closer to
average historical
levels and improvements to revenue administration and collection
begin to show
results. Fitch's forecast is more conservative than the
government's budget
target of 6% of GDP, reflecting downside risks from slower-than-
expected growth
and lower revenue collection.
General government debt reached 56% of GDP at FY17 (measured by
the nominal
value of debt), a level comparable to 'B' rated peers; however,
debt servicing
costs consume an outsized portion of Kenya's revenue. Both total
debt and
interest payments as a percentage of revenue, at 262% and 16.5%
respectively,
are higher than the 'B' medians of 227% and 9.6%. The key
downside risk to
public debt sustainability would be the government's inability
to implement the
fiscal consolidation envisaged in the FY17/18 Budget and the
Medium Term
Expenditure Framework. Over the medium term, the failure to
translate newly
built infrastructure into private sector growth and higher tax
revenue would
also be a threat to fiscal consolidation and to debt
sustainability.
The drop in agricultural output has contributed to higher food
prices and pushed
inflation higher so far in 2017. Headline inflation peaked at
11.7% in May,
before falling to 9.2% in June, well above the Central Bank of
Kenya's (CBK)
5%/-2.5% inflation target. The CBK will likely hold off on
further monetary
easing until inflationary pressures subside.
Fitch forecasts the current account deficit will widen slightly
to 5.8% of GDP
in 2017 from 5.6% in 2016, but will remain well below the
average of 9.2%
recorded in 2011 to 2015. Lower oil prices, higher remittance
flows and
stabilising capital imports have all contributed to the
narrowing current
account deficit. Kenya's continued compliance with its IMF
stand-by arrangement,
which would make up to USD1.5 billion available in the event of
a negative
balance of payments shock.
The Kenyan banking sector is highly fragmented, with large
domestic banks
characterised by healthy funding and balance-sheet liquidity and
small banks,
into which we have little insight. Asset quality has
deteriorated, with
non-performing loans rising to 10% of total loans as of
end-April 2017 from 6%
at end-2015. Additionally, the full effects of the interest rate
cap that was
instituted in September 2016 have yet to become clear, but
initial indications
show evidence of credit rationing. Initial results suggest that
the cap has had
a marginal downward effect on credit growth, particularly in
credit to SMEs and
other high-risk segments of the credit market. Overall private
sector credit
growth has slowed further, to 3.3% at end-March 2017, continuing
a trend in
place since 2015 when it grew 17.8%.
Kenya has continued to improve its rank in the World Bank's
Doing Business
Index, rising to 92 in the 2017 ranking from 113 in the previous
year. However,
structural factors constrain the rating. The country is in the
22nd percentile
of the UN Human Development Index. Kenya's governance indicators
are weaker than
the 'B' range median.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Kenya a score equivalent to a
rating of 'B+' on
the Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee did not adjust the output
from the SRM to
arrive at the final Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year-centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term Foreign
Currency IDR.
Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed
to allow for
adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating,
reflecting factors
within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not
fully reflected
in the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could individually, or collectively,
trigger a downgrade
are:
- Failure to implement planned fiscal consolidation and
stabilise government
debt/GDP;
- Deterioration in the political or security environment
undermining Kenya's
long-term growth performance;
- Widening of the current account deficit that stresses
macroeconomic stability
and leads to significant foreign exchange reserves drawdown.
The Outlook is Negative. Consequently, Fitch does not currently
anticipate
developments with a high likelihood of leading to positive
rating action.
Developments that could, individually or collectively, result in
the Outlook to
being revised to Stable include:
- Effective implementation of fiscal consolidation plans and
stabilisation of
government debt/GDP;
- A longer track record of prudent economic management and
successful
implementation of structural reforms that foster an improved
business
environment and faster economic growth.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes the global economy evolves broadly in line with
the projections in
its latest "Global Economic Outlook".
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
