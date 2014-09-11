Fitch Affirms Kingfisher PLC at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed UK-based home improvement retailer Kingfisher Plc's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) with Stable Outlook and its Short term IDR at 'F2'. The senior unsecured ratings were affirmed at 'BBB'/'F2'. The ratings are underpinned by Kingfisher's geographically diversified operations, benefitting from leading market shares and scale in selected home improvement retail markets. The ratings also reflect the group's demonstrated flexibility within its operations to absorb macro-economic headwinds, its ability to implement self-help measures, investment in an evolving business model and prudent financial policies. The ratings are, however, constrained by the significant operating leverage inherent within the business, the strong sensitivity of sales to consumer spending, and the cyclical housing and construction markets. Fitch adjusts its calculation of Kingfisher's financial leverage metrics to account for the significant lease commitments associated with the company's retail property portfolio. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that despite continued challenges with regard to consumer spending, the group will continue to generate free cash flow (FCF) and manage its operations within strict financial policies. KEY RATING DRIVERS Diverging Macro-Economic Indicators Kingfisher's business profile remains strongly correlated to underlying consumer spending and linked to activities on the housing and construction markets. Fitch expects diverging lead macro indicators to persist for Kingfisher's two key markets of operation in the near term. Lead macro-economic indicators are pointing towards a gradual recovery of consumer and housing spend in the UK, as reflected in the group's recovering sales so far in 2014. France, Kingfisher's second core market, however, continues to remain subdued due to a lack of stimulus of private consumption and a weak housing sector. Profitability Supported by Self-help Measures Kingfisher has demonstrated its focus on self-help measures, such as implementing restructuring programmes for its store network and locations, store sizes and layouts to manage sales density, as well as online and multichannel integration, which are developing into key differentiating factors in the home improvement market. Fitch does not expect any meaningful improvement in profit margins as, in our view, any self-help measures would be reinvested in Kingfisher's value proposition. However, such strategy remains critical to improving the resilience of the business model over the cycle, managing the effects of negative operational leverage, and counterbalancing pressures from both cyclical demand and structural changes experienced in the industry. Active Portfolio Management Kingfisher continues to actively manage its international footprint, exiting its minority investment in Germany and planning to increase exposure to France with its announced acquisition of Mr Bricolage. Fitch takes a positive view of Kingfisher's increasing presence in the fragmented French home improvement market as it adds scale, offers additional opportunities to improve underlying profitability and provides synergies in management and supply chain. In Germany, following the disposal of its stake in DIY chain Hornbach, Kingfisher is focusing on organic growth, through investing in its trade- and online-orientated Screwfix format, as it builds a presence in this important market in a capital-efficient way. Steady Credit Metrics Fitch expects corporate activity, capital investments, and planned shareholder returns to be executed within clearly formulated financial policies, commensurate with a 'BBB' rating. We expect stable debt protection measures over our four-year horizon with maximum funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted leverage below 3.0x and FFO fixed charge cover comfortably above 2.5x. Fitch's leverage calculation excludes GBP175m of cash which the agency deems as not being readily available for debt repayments, due to its restricted nature or absorption in the group's working capital cycle. New CEO Supports Strategic Continuity As part of its focus on improving performance, Kingfisher has strengthened the management team in the UK. Fitch believes the internal appointment of Mme. Veronique Laury as CEO designate reflects the growing importance and scale of the French operations within the group, and a focus on improving performance in this market. Fitch views Kingfisher's management team as strong and the appointment of the CEO from within existing management should ensure sufficient continuity for the group. LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE At the end of financial year to February 2014 Kingfisher had a GBP200m undrawn committed bank facility maturing in August 2016, subject to only a light financial covenant (operating profit-to-net interest payable ratio of 3:1). Supported by readily available cash of GBP360m (as defined by Fitch), available liquidity is more than sufficient to cover short-term debt of GBP105m, predominantly relating to GBP73m notes maturing in December 2014, which Fitch expects to be repaid from existing liquidity sources. The pension deficit of GBP100m is not considered material and does not impact our leverage calculations as the ongoing cash contribution to pension schemes is small relative to FFO. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that could lead to a positive rating action include: -Structural improvement in profitability, with EBIT margin remaining sustainably above 9% (FY14: 6.5%) and underpinned by strong market share and geographical diversification -Positive FCF generation and continued conservative financial policy leading to FFO-adjusted net leverage sustainably below 2x (FY14: 2.8x) and FFO fixed charge coverage above 4.5x (FY14: 2.8x) Negative: Future developments that could collectively lead to negative rating action include: -Structural deterioration in profitability leading to EBIT margin below 6.5% and a decline in market share in core markets -Negative FCF generation and a more aggressive financial policy leading to FFO-adjusted net leverage sustainably above 3.5x and FFO fixed charge coverage below 2.5x Contact: Principal Analyst Roma Patel Analyst +44 20 3530 1465 Supervisory Analyst Frank Orthbandt Director +44 20 3530 1037 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Committee Chairperson Pablo Mazzini Senior Director +44 20 3530 1021 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 28 May 2014, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.