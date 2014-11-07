Fitch Affirms KKR at 'A' and KFN at 'A-'; Outlooks Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, November 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of KKR & Co. L.P. and its related entities (collectively KKR) at 'A'. In addition, Fitch has assigned a long-term IDR of 'A' to KKR International Holdings L.P. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Approximately $1.5 billion of unsecured debt is affected by these actions. Concurrently, Fitch has affirmed the long-term IDR of KKR Financial Holdings LLC (KFN) at 'A-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Approximately $1 billion of debt and preferred stock is affected by this action. A complete list of ratings is detailed at the end of this release. Today's rating actions have been taken as part of a periodic peer review of the Alternative Asset Manager (AAM) industry, which comprises six publicly rated global firms. Fitch's outlook for the sector is stable; reflecting the relative stability of core operating fundamentals given the locked-in nature of a large portion of fee revenue, modest but moderately increasing leverage levels, manageable near-term obligations relative to available liquidity resources, and increasing assets under management (AUM) diversity. It also reflects investors' increasing allocation to alternative investments, particularly those managed by AAMs with strong franchises such as those included in Fitch's peer review. While fund realization activity has increased significantly over the last two-to-three years, leading to the amortization of existing AUM, managers have continued to replace capital, and therefore, fees, with follow-on funds and expansion into other product categories through step-out strategies, seed investments, and/or acquisitions. The variable cost structure of the AAMs has contributed to relatively steady cash flows through cycles, but fee-related earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (FEBITDA) margins have trended down in recent years, given lower fee rates on new product categories, higher fundraising costs, and because the cost of doing business has risen with increased regulation and administrative costs associated with operating as public companies. Still, Fitch believes margins are beginning to stabilize to some extent. The FEBITDA margin for 'A' category AAMs averaged 35.4% for the trailing 12 months (TTM) ended Sept. 30, 2014, which compared to a 34.9% average for 2012. Leverage levels have increased across the industry, as issuers have taken advantage of the low interest rate environment to issue long-duration funding. Average leverage, defined as debt divided by FEBITDA, was 3.07x for 'A' category firms for the TTM ending Sept. 30, 2014, which compared to an average of 2.55x at year-end 2012. Fitch believes the issuances have been largely opportunistic and views the reduction in refinancing risk favorably. Over time, Fitch expects leverage levels to migrate toward historical averages as cash proceeds are deployed into FEBITDA-generating opportunities. While core issuer fundamentals remain solid, AAMs have a significant amount of capital to invest at a time when credit markets are frothy and valuations are high. Therefore, there is more capital chasing fewer deals, which could lead to significant fund underperformance if competition bids prices up further. Outsized vintage concentration could potentially exacerbate this issue. While most of the large managers have operated through a variety of market cycles, and have demonstrated investment restraint, pressure for returns from limited partners remains high, given the length of time that interest rates have been at low absolute levels. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation of KKR's ratings reflects its strong competitive position as a global AAM, experienced management team, solid investment track record, and relatively predictable fee-earnings stream given sizeable fee-earnings assets under management (FAUM). The ratings are also supported by strong incentive income-generating capability, ample liquidity, relatively low leverage, and subordination of general partner interests to outstanding indebtedness. Risks to the ratings include 'key man' risk, which is institutionalized throughout many limited partnership agreements; reputational risk, which can impact the company's ability to raise future funds, and legal and regulatory risk, which could alter the alternative asset space. The assignment of ratings to KKR International Holdings L.P. follows the addition of this entity as a joint and several guarantor on KKR's outstanding unsecured notes. KKR designated the entity as a KKR Group Partnership on Aug. 5, 2014. The affirmation of KFN's ratings reflects Fitch's view that the entity is strategically important to KKR, as outlined in its criteria, 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies'. In accordance with the criteria, a subsidiary considered to be of strategic importance is rated one to two notches below its parent. Supporting the view of KFN's strategic importance to KKR is the sharing of the brand, the high level of management integration, the expansion of KKR's credit business, and the fact that during the recent financial crisis KKR provided explicit financial support to KFN, by waiving management fees, backstopping an equity raise, and providing the firm with a $100 million liquidity facility. That said; Fitch believes that KFN's small size and more limited track record prevent the firm from being considered a core subsidiary at present which would result in equalization of the ratings. Depending on KFN's size, strategy, and relative earnings contribution to KKR, Fitch's assessment of KFN's strategic importance could evolve over time. KKR's FAUM amounted to $81.4 billion at Sept. 30, 2014, up 10.5% year-over-year, driven by strong fundraising and the acquisition of Avoca Capital, a European credit investment manager, which added about $8 billion of FAUM in 1Q'14. The increase in FAUM is particularly noteworthy given the offsetting impact of a strong exit environment. KKR's total FAUM distributions to the limited partners of its funds amounted to $8.2 billion over the last 12 months, as the firm took advantage of a competitive credit environment and strong equity market valuations to exit legacy positions. Fundraising is expected to remain solid, given the increasing diversity of KKR's product offering, but Fitch expects FAUM growth to moderate over the near term given elevated realization activity and the considerable amount of capital to put to work. KKR had $17.6 billion of uncalled capital to invest at Sept. 30, 2014. KKR's core operating performance has been solid through the first nine months of 2014, as fundraising and acquisition activity supported higher management fees, while increased fund exits drove transaction fees, along with carry and investment income. Looking to the balance of 2014, Fitch expects relative stability in management fees as the loss of fees on fund realizations is offset by new capital raised and put to work and incremental gains from more recent acquisitions. Nevertheless, management fees in 2015 could decline should realization activity significantly outpace new fundraising and capital deployment. Transaction fees will also remain somewhat lumpy, driven by the pace of investment and exit activity. That said, operating margins are expected to remain relatively consistent in light of KKR's variable-cost structure and the expectation that follow-on funds will provide higher margins, given the absence of more meaningful start-up costs. KKR's FEBITDA margin was 40.1% for the TTM ended Sept. 30, 2014, which compares favorably to the peer group. Net interest and dividend revenue grew to $153.9 million through the first three quarters of 2014, up from $1.5 million in the comparable 2013 period, due largely to the acquisition and consolidation of KFN in 2Q'14. Fitch expects this revenue stream may continue to grow over time as KKR continues to co-invest in public-market vehicles from the balance sheet. Fitch will assess the consistency of this earnings stream over time to determine whether some portion should be included in FEBITDA for the purposes of calculating firm leverage. Realized carried interest and realized investment income were up 126.4% and 39.9% year-to-date 2014, respectively, due to a larger number of realizations and stronger valuation trends, particularly in the private-markets segment. These revenue categories will be lumpy over time due to deal activity and market volatility. Accrued carried interest was $1.2 billion at Sept. 30, 2014, net of associated compensation expense. Fitch does not view the accrual as a liquid asset, but it does point to potential future income generation and cash flow. Since the closing of the KFN acquisition in April 2014, Fitch has taken a hybrid approach to assessing KKR's capitalization and leverage. Fitch's analysis of leverage is focused on debt service and cash flow coverage. However, Fitch also considers balance sheet ratios, as is typical with more traditional financial institutions, given the size of KKR's balance sheet and the addition of KFN assets. Additionally, Fitch considers KKR and KFN's respective leverage on a stand-alone and consolidated basis. KKR's stand-alone cash flow leverage ratio, where FEBITDA is used as a proxy for cash flow, is consistent with historical calculations. This ratio uses KKR's corporate debt and ignores consolidated income earned from KFN. Instead, it assumes KFN is still a managed vehicle, for which KKR earns a management fee. While for GAAP and segment reporting purposes this management fee, which has averaged $31.2 million over the past three years (2011-2013), is eliminated in consolidation, it is still technically received by KKR in cash. At Sept. 30, 2014, KKR had stand-alone cash flow leverage of 3.36x on a TTM basis, up from 2.82x at YE13. This increase was driven by the opportunistic issuance of $500 million of 30-year notes in May 2014. Leverage is above the 'A' category peer average and above Fitch's general tolerance for alternative managers in the 'A' category. However, debt issuance proceeds are currently in cash, and Fitch expects cash flow leverage to decline over time as cash is deployed into fee income-generating and yielding investments. At June 30, 2014, KFN had total recourse holding-company balance sheet leverage of 0.33x, as measured by debt-to-equity; down from 1.29x at year-end 2008, which Fitch views as relatively modest. Total balance sheet leverage, including non-recourse CLO leverage, was 2.53x at 2Q'14, down from a peak of 13.57x at year-end 2008. To assess cash flow leverage on a consolidated basis, Fitch aggregates KKR's corporate debt with KFN's corporate debt of $844.2 million (which assumes 50% equity credit for the perpetual preferred shares) and aggregates KKR's FEBITDA with KFN's EBITDA. On this basis, leverage was 3.47x on a TTM basis at June 30, 2014. While Fitch expects KFN will continue to service its own debt, and recognizes that the debt is nonrecourse to KKR, the agency also believes that there is the possibility that the parent would provide support to its subsidiary, should KFN have trouble meeting its debt payments. The potential is reflected in Fitch's designation of KFN as a strategically important subsidiary of KKR and the resultant one-notch differential between KKR's ratings and KFN's ratings. KKR's long-term debt-to-tangible equity was 0.15x at June 30, 2014, ignoring KFN debt, or 0.23x including KFN debt, both of which are at the low end of the peer group. Fitch believes KKR has a solid liquidity profile. At Sept. 30, 2014, KKR had $2.1 billion of cash and liquid short-term investments and $730 million of available revolving capacity, adjusting for an outstanding letter of credit. However, on Oct. 22, 2014, KKR refinanced its existing credit facility with a new facility providing for $1 billion of borrowings, and maturing in October 2019. KKR continues to have amounts earmarked to fund, acquire, and develop new strategies, but Fitch expects the firm to remain in a negative net debt position over the long term. KKR also has a significant amount of investments on its balance sheet - about $9.2 billion at Sept. 30, 2014, including KFN; a meaningful portion of which is liquid and an increasing portion of which is generating a contractual cash yield for the firm. Unfunded commitments to the funds and Merchant Capital Solutions amounted to approximately $1.1 billion at June 30, 2014, and the clawback obligation, assuming all positions were liquidated at their current fair values, was zero. Distributions for the first three quarters of 2014 were $1.55 per common unit; consisting of $0.34 of after-tax fee-related earnings, $0.76 of realized cash carry, and $0.45 of realized investment income. The payout ratio was 75.9%, which was at the low end of the peer group. Fitch believes the company has the flexibility to reduce distributions, if necessary, to bolster liquidity in any given quarter. KEY RATING DRIVERS - Preferred Stock The affirmation of KFN's preferred stock rating at 'BBB' reflects a two-notch differential between the long-term IDR and preferred stock rating, consistent with Fitch's 'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis' criteria published on Dec. 23, 2013. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Stable Outlook for KKR reflects Fitch's expectations that management will continue to generate stable management and advisory fees, maintain strong operating margins, grow/retain FAUM through the raising of new and expansion of existing funds, albeit at a more moderate pace, to operate with relatively low leverage, and retain a solid liquidity profile in order to fund operations and meet co-investment commitments to the funds. Negative rating action for KKR could be driven by declines in investment performance which negatively impact the company's ability to raise FAUM and generate fees, meaningful increases in leverage longer term as a result of increased debt issuance or a failure to generate additional FEBITDA, and/or impairment of the liquidity profile. Positive rating momentum could be driven by an increase in fund and fee diversity and a sustained reduction in leverage. The Stable Outlook for KFN is aligned with the Stable Outlook on KKR. The ratings of KFN are directly linked to KKR, as Fitch considers KFN to be a strategically important subsidiary. Any change in Fitch's view on the relationship between KFN and its parent could alter the rating linkage. Absent a change in the perceived relationship between KKR and KFN, Fitch would expect KFNs ratings to move in step with any changes to KKR's ratings. Additionally, a material increase in leverage and/or significant deterioration in the operating performance of KFN could become a constraining factor for KKR's ratings. Founded in 1976, KKR is one of the largest alternative asset managers in the world with $81.4 billion of FAUM at Sept. 30, 2014. The company's common units are listed on the NYSE under the ticker 'KKR'. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: KKR & Co. L.P. -- Long-term IDR at 'A'. KKR Management Holdings L.P. -- Long-term IDR at 'A'. KKR Fund Holdings L.P. -- Long-term IDR at 'A'. KKR Group Finance Co. LLC KKR Group Finance Co. Founded in 1976, KKR is one of the largest alternative asset managers in the world with $81.4 billion of FAUM at Sept. 30, 2014. The company's common units are listed on the NYSE under the ticker 'KKR'. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: KKR & Co. L.P. -- Long-term IDR at 'A'. KKR Management Holdings L.P. -- Long-term IDR at 'A'. KKR Fund Holdings L.P. -- Long-term IDR at 'A'. KKR Group Finance Co. LLC KKR Group Finance Co. II LLC KKR Group Finance Co. III LLC -- Long-term IDR at 'A'; -- Unsecured debt at 'A'. KKR Financial Holdings LLC -- Long-term IDR at 'A-'; -- Unsecured debt at 'A-'; and -- Preferred stock at 'BBB'. Fitch has assigned the following rating: KKR International Holdings L.P. -- Long-term IDR 'A'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. 