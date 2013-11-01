RPT-Fitch Affirms Korea's Construction Guarantee IFS 'A'; Outlook Stable

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed South Korea-based Construction Guarantee’s (CG) Insurer Financial Strength rating (IFS) of ‘A’. The Outlook is Stable.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The rating incorporates Fitch’s view that CG continues to enjoy strong government support, given CG’s key role in the construction industry and heavy state involvement on its operations. The rating also takes into account its sound capital position commensurate with its business portfolio and its strong liquidity position. However, CG has high business concentration risk in the domestic construction sector, which is closely correlated with the economy.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch’s expectation that CG will maintain its healthy financial fundamentals, based on the company’s prudent management approach.

CG has maintained its ratio of guarantee premiums written to total equity at below 0.5x at end-2012 and at end-June 2013. Net income for 1H13 amounted to KRW42.4bn, compared with KRW38bn for 2012. On an annualised basis, pre-tax return on assets amounted to 1.9% (2012: 0.9%). CG operates under a regulatory capital regime that is modelled after the Basel II capital framework. Its regulatory capital ratio amounted to 318% at end-2012 and 300% at end-June 2013 - well above the regulatory minimum of 100%. It is crucial for the company to maintain a healthy capital level to provide a cushion for its potentially volatile business portfolio.

CG continues to face the challenge of managing risks inherent in a niche business that is vulnerable to South Korea’s economic conditions given limited business and geographical diversification. To address this, CG plans to diversify overseas to support the construction activities of Korean companies abroad.

CG is a cooperative established in October 1963 to promote the growth and development of the construction industry by offering financing and guarantee insurance services to its members. CG is governed and regulated by the Ministry of Land, Transport and Maritime Affairs and must obtain prior approval from the ministry on various operational activities. It sources its business solely from the South Korean market.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Key rating drivers for an upgrade are maintaining its sound financial fundamentals, including a consistently solid capital buffer to support domestic and overseas business growth, prudent risk management of its business concentration in the construction sector as well as business diversification away from the construction sector. Conversely, key rating drivers for a downgrade include a significant deterioration in the credit profile, for example an increase in its ratio of guarantee premiums written to equity to consistently above 2x.