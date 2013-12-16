Fitch Affirms Kursk Region at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable

MOSCOW, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Kursk Region's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB+', with Stable Outlooks, and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'. The agency has also affirmed the region's National Long-term rating at 'AA(rus)' with Stable Outlook. The affirmation reflects the region's sound operating performance, low direct risk and contingent liabilities, and large self-financing of capex. The ratings also factor in the moderate size of the region's budget, modest but growing local economy and an evolving national institutional framework. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch expectation that the region will maintain its sound budgetary performance over the medium-term. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch expects the region's operating balance will average 13%-14% of operating revenue per annum in 2013-2015. In 2012 the operating balance accounted for 14.7% of operating revenue, down from a high 20% in 2011. The decline of operating balance was in line with Fitch projections and reflected salary increases for public employees as mandated by the national government. This led to a 15.2% yoy growth of operating expenditure, outpacing the 8.4% increase in operating revenue in 2012. Fitch expects the region's direct risk will remain low at around 10% of current revenue in 2013 (2012: 7.1%). The debt coverage (direct risk to current balance) ratio will remain strong and at below one year in 2013. As of 1 December 2013 the region's direct risk was composed of only subsidised loans from the federal budget with final maturity in 2015 and 2016. The region may, however, in December draw down RUB1.5bn of its unutilised credit lines with commercial banks of RUB4.3bn to finance an expected RUB2.3bn deficit. The region's contingent liabilities are decreasing. The region has not provided guarantees since 2008 while the stock of guarantees issued to agricultural companies during 2005-2007 is diminishing and will amount to RUB0.5bn by 2014 (2012: RUB1.4bn, which corresponded to 4% of operating revenue). Kursk's public-sector entities were debt-free in 2012. Kursk's capital expenditure remains higher than the median for 'BB+' peers and accounted for 27% of total expenditure in 2012. The region's self-financing capacity (current balance and capital revenue) continued to be strong in 2012 as it covered around 90% of capex. Fitch assumes the administration may moderately reduce the region's capex in the medium-term to control the budget deficit. During 2011-2012 the region's economic growth outpaced the national average. The administration expects 3% GRP growth for 2013, which is likely to remain above the national average. Nevertheless, the region's economy is still modest with GRP per capita 5% lower than the national median in 2011. The region has a diversified industrial sector and is strong in agriculture. The ratings are constrained by the evolving nature of institutional framework for local and regional governments (LRGs) in Russia. It has a shorter track record of stable development than many of its international peers, which negatively affects the predictability of Russian LRGs' budget policy. RATING SENSITIVITIES A sustained operating balance close to 20% of operating revenue for two consecutive years, coupled with continued strong debt metrics in line with Fitch projections, could lead to an upgrade. Deterioration of the operating balance to below 10% of operating revenue, coupled with debt increase leading to debt coverage ratio above average debt maturity, could lead to a downgrade. Contact: Primary Analyst Victoria Semerkhanova Analyst +7 495 956 99 65 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Vladimir Redkin Director +7 495 956 70 64 Committee Chairperson Christophe Parisot Managing Director +33 1 44 29 91 34 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14 August 2012, and 'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria outside United States', dated 9 April 2013, are available on www.fitchratings.com. 