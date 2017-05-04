Fitch Affirms Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg's IDR at 'A-'/Stable, VR at 'bbb+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg's (LBBW) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook, its Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb+', Short-Term IDR at 'F1' and Support Rating (SR) at '1'. The rating action was taken in conjunction with Fitch's periodic review of three Landesbanken based in southern Germany. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, SR, SENIOR DEBT LBBW's IDRs, SR and senior debt rating are driven by strong institutional support from its owners, the State of Baden-Wuerttemberg (State of BW), the City of Stuttgart, the regional savings banks and ultimately the Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe (SFG, A+/Stable). Fitch's institutional support assumptions are underpinned by provisions contained in the statutes of SFG's and the Landebanken's institutional protection fund. Our support considerations are also based on the view that the owners consider their investment in LBBW long-term and strategic. This is underpinned by LBBW's focus on its statutory roles, which include supporting the regional economy, acting as the central bank for regional savings banks and as house bank for the State of BW and the City of Stuttgart, as well as its function as a savings bank in the territory of the state capital Stuttgart. Fitch uses the lower Long-Term IDR of LBBW's owners', SFG's Long-Term IDR, as an anchor for determining LBBW's support-driven ratings. In Fitch's view, support would need to be forthcoming from SFG as well as the State of BW and the City of Stuttgart to avoid triggering state aid considerations and resolution under the German Recovery and Resolution Act if LBBW fails. Our assessment of the State of BW's creditworthiness is underpinned by the stability of Germany's solidarity and financial equalisation system, which links the State of BW's creditworthiness to that of the German sovereign (AAA/Stable). SFG's support ability, as expressed by its 'A+' Long-Term IDR, is strong, but not as strong as that of the State of BW. We notch down LBBW's Long-Term IDR twice from SFG's 'A+' because we consider LBBW's role for its owners strategic, but not key and integral, and due to potential legal and regulatory barriers related to state aid considerations and to the provisions of German resolution legislation. The Stable Outlook reflects our stable support assumptions and the Stable Outlook on SFG's Long-Term IDR. LBBW's senior unsecured debt ratings are equalised with its IDRs. The bank's 'F1' Short-Term IDR is at the higher of the two Short-Term IDRs that map to an 'A-' Long-Term IDR on Fitch's rating scale. This reflects LBBW's strong links with SFG and privileged access to SFG's ample excess liquidity and funding resources. VR LBBW's VR reflects the bank's strong franchise in its home region and its solid position in domestic corporate lending, strong capitalisation, adequate liquidity and funding, sound asset quality, albeit constrained by fairly high sector and single-name concentrations, as well as its modest profitability. Having restored its profitability after the financial crisis, LBBW has reported stable, albeit modest, operating results ever since. The drop in the net profit for FY16 was caused by goodwill impairment, which is neutral to our assessment of the bank's intrinsic capital generation ability. LBBW's operating results benefit from its resilient fee income, low loan impairments and declining costs of the state guarantee, covering the bank's exposure to an SPV (Sealink). We expect the guarantee charge to largely fade away in the next two years, providing moderate relief to its results. LBBW's profitability is hampered by its under-performing Retail and Savings Banks segment. This segment is undergoing a transformation to a multi-channel bank, which causes material IT, project and restructuring costs, while low interest rates put pressure on interest income. LBBW's costs remain high, despite measures to cut them, and its efficiency indicators continue to lag its peers'. We expect the structural changes necessary for a notable reduction in the cost level to take several years, while earnings are likely to remain under pressure from a challenging competitive and interest-rate environment. LBBW's loan indicators, including its non-performing and forborne-loan ratios, are strong and non-loan exposure is generally of a satisfactory credit quality. Fairly high sector and single-name concentrations remain a constraining factor for our asset-quality assessment, although they are mitigated by the good quality of large borrowers. Sector concentrations reflect the bank's strong links to its home regions and their related industries, particularly automotive manufacturing and supply chain. Capitalisation remains one of LBBW's major strengths. At end-2016, the bank reported a fullyloaded CET1 of 15.2%, down from 15.6% at end-2015, driven by an increase in risk-weighted assets (RWAs). At this level, the ratio still compares favourably with most peers and provides ample headroom over the bank's SREP requirement. It can comfortably accommodate moderate lending growth or regulation-driven RWA inflation. LBBW's leverage ratio is adequate but less strong than its CET1 ratio because it does not benefit from the favourable risk weights, resulting in a relatively low RWA density. LBBW's funding and liquidity is adequate. Similarly to its Landesbanken peers, LBBW is predominantly wholesale-funded. However, its reliance on wholesale funding is mitigated by access to regional retail deposits due to LBBW's role as a savings bank in the Stuttgart area, as well as strong and reliable funding links to highly cash-rich savings banks. We believe that LBBW's function as central bank for the affiliated savings banks strengthens its liquidity profile. Non-deposit funding sources are diversified by the issuance of covered bonds, which have proved a stable and cheap source of funding even in times of stressed markets. STATE-GUARANTEED/GRANDFATHERED SENIOR, SUBORDINATED AND MARKET LINKED SECURITIES The 'AAA' ratings of LBBW's state-guaranteed/grandfathered senior, subordinated debt and market-linked securities reflect the credit strength of the regional state guarantors. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt instruments are notched down once from LBBW's VR to reflect loss severity relative to average recoveries. DERIVATIVE COUNTERPARTY RATING AND DEPOSIT RATINGS The bank's DCR and Deposit Ratings are equalised with its IDRs. We believe the bank's buffers of junior and vanilla senior debt do not afford any obvious incremental probability of default benefit over and above the support benefit already factored into its IDRs. We do not apply any uplift for above-average recovery prospects in the event of default because of the limited visibility on recovery levels in such circumstances. In the highly unlikely event that LBBW failed and was not supported by its savings banks and state owners, its balance sheets would most probably differ substantially from the current one. RATING SENSITIVITIES DRS, SR, SENIOR DEBT The SR, IDR and senior unsecured debt ratings are sensitive to changes in Fitch's assumptions on the propensity or ability of LBBW's owners to provide timely support. The latter may be indicated by a change to SFG's IDR. LBBW's IDRs are also sensitive to changes to the owners' strategic commitment to LBBW and the importance of the bank to its home region or for the savings banks sector. A change to our assessment of the risks of triggering a resolution process ahead of support for a Landesbank could also affect the SR, IDRs and senior unsecured debt ratings. VR Upside potential for LBBW's VR could arise from a sustainable and material improvement in the bank's profitability and efficiency. This would probably rely on a reduction in its cost base, which Fitch believes is unlikely to be achieved in the short term. Downward pressure on LBBW's VR would result from structural deterioration in the domestic economic environment and negative developments in the region's key industry sectors, particularly in automotive manufacturing, utilities and commercial real estate, which could lead to a weakening of LBBW's asset quality. The VR is also sensitive to significant changes to LBBW's strategic objectives. It could come under pressure if we observe a material deviation from risk-conscious underwriting standards in the future, which could erode LBBW's strong asset quality and capitalisation. GRANDFATHERED STATE-GUARANTEED SENIOR, SUBORDINATED AND MARKET LINKED SECURITIES LBBW's state-guaranteed/grandfathered senior and subordinated debt ratings and market- linked securities are sensitive to changes to Fitch's view of the creditworthiness of the State of BW, which is linked to that of Germany. DERIVATIVE COUNTERPARTY RATING AND DEPOSIT RATINGS DCR and Deposit Ratings are sensitive to changes in LBBW's IDRs. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES LBBW's subordinated debt ratings are sensitive to changes in the bank's VR, which acts as their anchor rating. The rating actions are as follows: Landesbank Baden Wuerttemberg Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+' Derivative Counterparty Rating: affirmed at 'A-'(dcr) Deposit Ratings: affirmed at 'A-'/'F1' Long- and short-term senior debt, including programme ratings: affirmed at 'A-'/'F1' State-guaranteed/grandfathered senior and subordinated debt: affirmed at 'AAA'/'F1+' State-guaranteed/grandfathered market-linked securities: affirmed at 'AAAemr' Tier 2 Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB' Contact: Primary Analyst Roger Schneider, CIIA Director +49 69 768 076 242 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50 60311 Frankfurt am Main Secondary Analyst Sebastian Schrimpf, CFA Associate Director +49 69 76 80 76 136 Committee Chairperson Patrick Rioual Senior Director +49 69 76 80 76 123 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001