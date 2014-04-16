Fitch Affirms Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale's Mortgage Pfandbriefe at 'AAA'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, April 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale's (LBH, A+/Stable/F1+) outstanding mortgage covered bonds at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating is based on LBH's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+', an IDR uplift of 2, a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 4 (moderate risk) and overcollateralisation (OC) of 67%. The OC Fitch takes into account in its analysis relies on the lowest OC observed over the past 12 months. The Stable Outlook on the covered bonds reflects that on LBH's IDR. The 'AAA' breakeven OC for the programme has decreased to 20% from 26%. This was mainly driven by a significant reduction of the open FX position. Secondly, well-matched cash flows now support outstanding recoveries above 91% in a 'AAA' stress scenario, whereas last year`s result supported recoveries in a range of 51%-90%. This leads to a different rating combination of the rating ('AA' on a probability of default basis plus two-notch recovery uplift) which also allows for lower breakeven OC than last year's combination ('AA+' rating on probability of default basis plus one-notch recovery uplift). In its asset analysis Fitch calculated a stressed credit loss in a 'AAA' scenario of 10.2% compared with 10.5% previously, whereby the stressed defaults and recoveries in this scenario are 76.6% and 86.7%, respectively. As of 30 December 2013 LBH's EUR5.5bn outstanding mortgage Pfandbriefe were secured by a cover pool of EUR9.2bn predominantly commercial real estate assets. By balance, 87% of the properties are located in Germany, followed by France (6%), Netherlands (2.6%) and UK (2.3%). Office properties account for 45% by allocated balance followed by retail (30%), multifamily/residential (19%) and others (6%). Assets classified by Fitch as residential (non-commercial) account for a minor share of the total asset portfolio. RATING SENSITIVITIES The 'AAA' rating of Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen's mortgage covered bonds would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) the IDR is downgraded by five or more notches to 'BBB-' or lower; or (ii) the number of notches represented by the IDR uplift and the D-Cap is reduced to 1 or lower; or (iii) the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis drops below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of 20%. The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore the breakeven OC to maintain the covered bond rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be available in a credit update report, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Primary Analyst Mathias Pleissner Director +69 768076 133 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17 D-60325 Frankfurt am Main Secondary Analyst Martin Kuhn Associate Director +69 768076 132 Committee Chairperson Rebecca Holter Senior Director +69 768076 261 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. 