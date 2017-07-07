(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) and all of its
subsidiaries at 'BBB-'. The
Rating Outlook is Stable.
The subsidiaries affirmed include Las Vegas Sands, LLC (LVS
LLC), Sands China,
Ltd. (Sands China), VML US Finance, LLC (VML US), and Marina Bay
Stands Pte.
Ltd. (MBS). Fitch links all of the IDRs within the LVS corporate
structure.
A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Investment-Grade Rationale: LVS' 'BBB-' IDR reflects the
company's strong
financial profile, which can comfortably withstand
cyclical-related operating
pressures in the context of the financial parameters consistent
with an
investment-grade IDR. Other key rating drivers include LVS'
strong liquidity
profile, including discretionary FCF; significant capacity to
monetize noncore
assets, and high-quality assets in attractive regulatory
regimes.
Leverage Within Thresholds: Fitch-calculated leverage metrics
remain within
Fitch's thresholds for a 'BBB-' IDR of 4x gross leverage and
3.5x net leverage
and provide for some flexibility with respect to ramping up
shareholder friendly
activity or funding a major development such as an integrated
resort (IR) in
Japan. Fitch forecasts that gross leverage remains below 3x
through the
projection horizon. This assumes slight growth in dividends,
$500 million in
annual share repurchases, no asset sales and no major
developments.
Capital Allocation: Amid deterioration in Macau operations, LVS
stopped share
buybacks, reduced debt and decelerated dividend growth
maintaining gross
leverage at or below 3x. LVS' public gross leverage target is
2.5x-3.0x, per
fourth-quarter 2015 earnings call. (Fitch-calculated leverage is
about 0.5x
higher compared to the company's methodology).
Development Pipeline: With the Parisian complete, LVS is in
position to start
generating positive FCF, which can be applied to returning cash
to shareholders
or funding development capex. Fitch forecasts discretionary FCF
(excluding
development capex) in excess of $300 million. There are no
imminent projects on
the horizon although LVS is in a good position to bid on an IR
license in Japan,
for which the company said it is ready to invest $10 billion.
Non-core Assets Provide Support: LVS' facilities include 2.5
million square feet
of leasable retail space including approximately 600,000 in
Singapore and 1.75
million square feet in Macau. Mall operating income for the LTM
period ending
March 31, 2017 is $545 million, which translates into $6.8
billion - $13.6
billion of contingent liquidity assuming 4%-8% capitalization
rates. LVS has
expressed interest in selling its Singapore retail and has a
history of selling
non-core assets. It sold 440,000 square feet of retail space in
the Venetian Las
Vegas for $766 million in 2004 and later sold another 400,000
square feet at the
Palazzo for $295 million amid the last recession.
Macau Recovery: Fitch projects LVS' Macau-segment EBITDA will
grow 12% in 2017
driven by the ramp up at The Parisian and a marketwide recovery.
These drivers
will be partially offset by cannibalization on LVS' existing
properties from The
Parisian and other expansions in the market. Fitch projects
Macau's gaming
revenues will grow by 14% in 2017, with the growth being more
skewed towards
VIP. Fitch maintains a positive long-term outlook on Macau
supported by the
expanding middle class in China and the development of
infrastructure in and
around Macau, including the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge
DERIVATION SUMMARY
LVS' 'BBB-' IDR reflects the company's conservatively managed
balance sheet,
strong liquidity, robust discretionary FCF and significant
capacity to monetize
non-core assets. LVS also maintains a strong business profile
supported by
high-quality assets in attractive regulatory regimes, which
provides the company
with one of the best global market exposure profiles in the
industry. LVS'
leverage metrics are strong for 'BBB-' IDR, but the ratings are
somewhat
constrained at this time by the potential for a large scale
development in Japan
and the 2022 expiration of the concession in Macau.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
--Revenues grow 10% in 2017, driven by the ramp up for the
Parisian and the
market-wide recovery in Macau. Afterwards, revenues grow 3%-4%
per year with
mid-single digit growth in Macau helping to boost more flat
growth elsewhere.
--EBITDA margins after corporate expense stable at about 35%.
--No new debt or major developments (no Japan). Capex is in line
with the
company's public forecast ($500 million maintenance capex per
year and
development capex winding down through 2019).
--Corporate level dividends growing at 2% per share per year and
$500 million of
share repurchases per year.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
--Maintaining gross and net leverage below 3.5x and 3.0x,
respectively.
--Should LVS obtain a license(s) to develop an integrated resort
in Japan,
greater clarity on project's return on investment prospects and
funding strategy
would help build support for an upgrade. Conditions that may
limit rating upside
include LVS moving forward with a project despite very
restrictive operating
conditions such as a foreigners-only policy and LVS being
aggressive with
shareholder friendly actions leading up to the heavier capex
spending phase.
--A renewal of the concession in Macau, which expires 2022,
would also help
build support for an upgrade.
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
--Leverage exceeding 4x on a gross basis and 3.5x on a net basis
for an extended
period, likely driven by pursuing multiple large-scale projects
at once or
deviating from its articulated financial policies.
LIQUIDITY
LVS' liquidity is strong, with $1.6 billion in excess cash net
of $400 million
in estimated cage cash. LVS also has $3.3 billion of revolver
availability for
total $4.9 billion of available liquidity.
Maturities are manageable. The Singapore facility's amortization
starts to ramp
up in 2018 with $214 million due that year and $1.1 billion in
2019. The Macau
facility amortizes largely 2020-2022, just prior to the Macau
gaming concession
expiration. Melco Resorts & Entertainment and SJM Holdings, two
Macau concession
holders, recently completed financings with maturities extending
beyond their
respective concession expirations, which alleviate to a degree
concerns
regarding Macau operators' ability to refinance past 2022.
LVS has no large scale development capex underway. Fitch
believes there is a
good chance that LVS wins a license bid to develop a large scale
integrated
resort (IR) in Japan. LVS stated that it may spend $10 billion
on the resort
should it win a license. Japan lawmakers fist need to pass a
bill outlining more
detailed regulations, and Fitch estimates that the license RFP
process will not
start until 2018 at the earliest with heavier capex spending not
starting until
2020 or 2021.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Las Vegas Sands Corp.
--IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable.
Las Vegas Sands LLC
--IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable;
--Senior secured credit facility at 'BBB'.
Sands China Ltd. (Sands China)
--IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable.
VML US Finance LLC (VML US)
--IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable;
--Senior secured credit facility at 'BBB'.
Marina Bay Sands Pte. Ltd. (MBS)
--IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable;
--Senior secured credit facility at 'BBB.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
Leverage: Fitch subtracts distributions to minority holders of
non-wholly owned
consolidated subsidiaries from EBITDA for calculating leverage.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
