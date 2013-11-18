RPT-Fitch Affirms Le Credit Lyonnais at 'A'; Outlook Stable

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Nov 18 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Le Credit Lyonnais’ (LCL) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘A’ and Viability Rating (VR) at ‘a-'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. A full rating breakdown is provided at the end of this comment.

KEY RATING DRIVERS- IDRs and SUPPORT RATING

LCL’s Long- and Short-term IDRs are aligned with those of Credit Agricole (CA) and those of CA’s central body, Credit Agricole S.A. (CA S.A.), which holds 95% of LCL’s shares. Although LCL does not participate in CA’s cross-support mechanism, the ratings’ alignment reflects Fitch’s opinion that LCL is a core CA S.A.’s subsidiary.

Fitch considers LCL as core to CA’s domestic retail banking strategy, which is key to the banking group. LCL contributes around 18% of CA’s domestic retail loans, 22% of CA’s domestic retail on and off-balance sheet deposits, and around one third of CA’s domestic retail banking net income.

LCL is strongly integrated into CA. LCL and CA share common management and strategic goals, and CA S.A. oversees all of LCL’s risks. LCL benefits greatly from CA’s organisation, systems and tools.

LCL’s Support Rating (SR) reflects Fitch’s opinion that there would be an extremely high probability of support for LCL from CA S.A., and in turn from CA, if required, in light of its strategic importance to and integration with its parent.

RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and SUPPORT RATING

Unless its ownership changes or its strategic importance to and integration with CA weaken, LCL’s SR is unlikely to change and its IDRs will continue to move in tandem with those of CA S.A.

KEY RATING DRIVERS- VR

LCL’s VR reflects its solid performance and resilience to the increasingly difficult operating environment for European banks, owing to its well-developed French retail and commercial banking franchise, sound loan quality and limited market risk. The VR also factors in LCL’s fairly limited size, its relatively high leverage and pressures on profitability due to declining demand for housing loans in France and relatively high operating costs.

LCL’s operating returns remained stable and satisfactory in 2012 and 1H13 (operating ROAA and operating ROAE at 0.7% and 19.4%, respectively, in 1H13) despite the weakening French economy, lower demand for housing loans, and intense competition in the French retail banking market. Profitability was upheld by higher margins on housing loans, stable and low loan impairment charges and contained operating expenses.

LCL’s asset quality is healthy. Impaired loans accounted for a low 2.7% of gross loans at end-1H13, and loan impairment charges remained at a low 0.3% of gross loans in 1H13, which reflects LCL’s low-risk loan book (around 60% of which is French housing loans 75%- guaranteed by Credit Logement), and the bank’s tight credit control.

Liquidity is centralised at CA S.A. and is prudently monitored. Client deposits are LCL’s primary funding source (75% of non-equity funding at end-1H13) and the bank does not rely on market funding. Its loans/deposits ratio stood at 113% at end-1H13 and wholesale funding mainly consists of refinancing lines from CA S.A. (60%, mainly generated through LCL’s large housing loan portfolio pooled with CA S.A.’s covered bond programme) and secured funding through the French regulated financial institution Caisse de Refinancement de l‘Habitat (25%).

Leverage has increased quickly since 2008. However, LCL’s Fitch core capital ratio benefited from the removal of Basel II transitional floors in 2012 and Fitch views it as acceptable (10.98% at end-1H13) given the moderate unreserved impaired loans/equity ratio (17% at end-1H13) and the bank’s track record of low losses.

RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR

LCL’s VR could be downgraded if the bank’s exposure to the French economy and housing market leads to worsening asset quality and capital ratios.

The rating actions are as follows:

Long-Term IDR: affirmed at ‘A’, Stable Outlook

Short-Term IDR: affirmed at ‘F1’

Viability Rating: affirmed at ‘a-’

Support Rating: affirmed at ‘1’

Certificate of Deposit: affirmed at ‘F1’

Bons a Moyen Terme Negociables (BMTN): affirmed at ‘A’