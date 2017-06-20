(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Insurer
Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings of Legal & General Group Plc's (L&G) core
rated operating
entities, Legal & General Assurance Society Ltd, Banner Life
Insurance Company
and William Penn Life Insurance Company of New York, at 'AA-'.
Fitch has also
affirmed Legal & General Reinsurance Company Limited's (L&G Re)
IFS rating at
'A+.'
Fitch has simultaneously affirmed L&G's Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'A+'. The agency has also affirmed the senior unsecured debt
issued by Legal &
General Finance PLC and guaranteed by L&G at 'A', and L&G's
subordinated debt
ratings at 'BBB+'. The Outlooks on the Long-Term IDR and IFS
Ratings are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect L&G's strong capitalisation, operational
scale and market
position as one of the leading UK life insurers. However, its
concentration in
the UK market is an offsetting factor, as is its high financial
leverage. The
company's diversification benefit from other markets is limited
relative to
peers in the 'AA' category.
L&G's high capital buffer is a major positive rating factor,
allowing the group
to withstand volatile investment markets. The group's score on
Fitch's Prism
factor-based capital model (Prism FBM) is 'extremely strong' on
end-2016 results
and IFRS with-profits surplus of GBP0.7 billion (2015: GBP0.9
billion).
We believe L&G will be resilient to the negative effects of
recent pension
reforms on the UK annuity market, as it is a large group with a
diverse product
range. In particular, it has a market-leading bulk-purchase
annuity business and
the capability to take on more bulk annuities to fill the gap
from reduced
individual annuity sales. L&G's bulk annuity business is already
larger than the
group's individual annuity business and the company entered into
a number of
significant bulk deals during 2016, taking on business from
Aegon and the
Vickers Group pension scheme. Bulk annuities accounted for
GBP6.6 billion of the
GBP8.5 billion annuity premiums written by the group in 2016.
L&G's earnings are well diversified by product type in the
group's main market.
In addition, L&G owns one of the UK's leading asset managers,
Legal & General
Investment Management (LGIM), which adds to the group's earnings
diversification
and cash generation. In 2016, 19% of L&G's operating profit came
from LGIM. L&G
generates around 11% of its profit internationally,
predominantly in the US.
L&G's net profitability grew steadily during 2011-2016,
increasing to GBP1.3
billion from GBP0.7 billion. Fitch expects L&G to maintain
profitability around
the current level, which supports the ratings.
L&G's financial leverage was 30% at end-2016 and end-2015. This
is high for the
ratings and a negative rating driver. The group issued USD850
million and USD500
million of new debt in March and April 2017, and called GBP600
million of debt
in May 2017. Fitch estimates that this will have increased L&G's
financial
leverage to around 33% on a pro-forma basis, but that leverage
remains within
our rating trigger and will decrease over time as the company
grows. The group's
fixed-charge coverage of 10x at end-2016 is in line with the
ratings, and Fitch
views the group's financial flexibility and liquidity as strong.
Under our insurance rating methodology, we consider Banner Life
and William Penn
(together, Legal & General America (LGA)) as core to L&G and
therefore align
their IFS ratings with that of Legal & General Assurance Society
Ltd, the other
core rated operating entity in the group. Their core status
reflects their long
ownership by L&G; their importance to L&G's growth strategy; and
the
diversification benefit for L&G between mortality risk in LGA
and the longevity
risk in the UK business. It also factors in L&G's long history
of direct capital
funding to support LGA's growth; the material share of LGA in
L&G's business;
shared management between LGA and L&G; and consistency of
branding.
We consider L&G Re, the group's Bermuda-based longevity
reinsurance arm, as
'very important' to the group based on its alignment with the
group's pensions
de-risking strategy; shared management; and consistency of
branding. We
therefore set L&G Re's IFS rating one notch lower than the core
entities, at
'A+'.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be downgraded in the event of the group's
Prism FBM score
falling to low in the 'very strong' range, financial leverage
increasing to 35%
or interest cover decreasing to below 5x for a sustained period.
Banner Life,
William Penn and L&G Re's ratings could also be downgraded if
their
profitability or market position deteriorates to such an extent
that we view
them as less important to L&G.
An upgrade is unlikely in the medium term, given the group's
concentration in
the UK market and high financial leverage for the ratings.
However, over the
long term, an increase in international diversification could
lead to an
upgrade.
