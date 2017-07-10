(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Lenta LLC's
Long-Term Foreign
and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and senior
unsecured bonds at
'BB'. The Outlooks on the IDRs are Stable.
The affirmation reflects our expectations that Lenta will
maintain conservative
credit metrics relative to close sector peers, while executing
its growth
strategy and improving its market position. We assume that the
company's strict
financial discipline and control over costs should help protect
the balance
sheet amid strengthened competition, sales cannibalisation and
weak consumer
spending in Russia. The ratings remain supported by Lenta's good
access to local
funding and strong financial flexibility.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Enlarging Business Scale: The ratings factor in our expectation
of improvement
in Lenta's market position and further growth in its EBITDAR to
levels more
commensurate with the 'BB' rating category. The company intends
to become the
third-largest food retailer in Russia by 2020, up from
fifth-largest by sales in
2016. We assume Lenta's expansion strategy will be supported by
its robust
business model and growth opportunities in the Russian food
retail market
arising from its fragmented nature and still high proportion of
traditional
retail relative to modern chains.
Reduction in LfL Sales: Lenta's like-for-like (LfL) sales
declined by 1.7% in
1Q17 and we expect overall organic sales growth to remain under
pressure in
2017. This is due to sales cannibalisation by own stores as well
as increased
competition in the market as consumer spending in Russia remains
weak. This is
reflected in our expectation of weak footfall and higher
operating leverage in
2017. We expect Lenta will be able to mitigate this pressure by
retaining tight
control over personnel and other store costs (keeping them
relatively stable as
a proportion of revenue).
Decreasing but Strong Margins: As previously, Fitch projects
Lenta's EBITDA
margin will reduce gradually to 9.2% by 2020 (2016: 10.4%) but
remain strong
compared with Russian and European food retail peers. The major
drivers of lower
margins will be rising operating lease expenses and margin
sacrifices to
withstand competition. This is despite our expectations that the
company's
growing scale is likely to result in greater bargaining power
with suppliers.
Moderate Leverage: Fitch expects FFO adjusted leverage to reduce
slightly to
3.5x in 2017 (2016: 3.7x) and remain around that level over the
medium term.
Deleveraging in 2017 should be supported by shifting a portion
of capex to 2018.
This demonstrates the company's ability to manage leverage
through the timing of
its store roll-out programme and could be applied further should
economic or
business conditions become more challenging. The ratings assume
the company will
maintain its conservative and consistent financial policy.
Mildly Negative FCF: Fitch projects Lenta's FCF to remain
negative but the
proportion of capex funded with operating cash flow should
increase to 65%-80%
(2016: 45%). This is because we now assume slower selling space
expansion and
therefore lower capex. Our forecast for operating cash flows in
2017 takes into
account shorter trade payable days following trade law
amendments in 2016, which
came into full force in 2017.
Healthy Financial Flexibility: Lenta has the strongest FFO fixed
charge coverage
(2016: 2.7x) of its Russian peers due to high levels of store
ownership. Fitch
projects the fixed charge cover metric to remain relatively
stable at around
2.5x over 2017-2020, solid for the rating, although we factor in
a growing share
of leasehold stores due to fast expansion in the supermarket
format. Lenta's
financial discipline, access to external funding, limited FX
exposure also
supports the group's financial flexibility and mitigates its
relatively weak
liquidity ratio for the rating.
Limited Format Diversification: The ratings are constrained by
Lenta's limited
diversification outside its core hypermarket format.
Supermarkets accounted for
only 4% of the group's sales in 2016 and Fitch expects this
share to only grow
to around 15% by 2020, despite Lenta's accelerated expansion
under the format.
However, we consider the move towards accelerating format
diversification as
credit positive if it does not dilute profitability on a
sustained basis.
Average Recoveries for Unsecured Bondholders: Lenta's bonds are
rated in line
with its Long-Term Local-Currency IDR of 'BB' as the bonds are
pari passu with
unsecured bank loans and there is no prior-ranking debt. The
bonds' rating
reflects our view of average recovery expectations in case of
default.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Lenta has a stronger business profile and better credit metrics
than O'Key Group
SA (B+/Stable). Lenta is rated at the same level as X5 Retail
Group N.V.
(BB/Stable) but has less headroom under its 'BB' rating,
primarily because Lenta
has lower scale and format diversification despite its stronger
coverage
metrics. X5's rating is constrained by weak FFO fixed charge
coverage. In
comparison with international retail chains, Lenta has smaller
business scale
and diversification than Chile-based Cencosud SA (BBB-/Stable)
and French and
Brazilian retailer Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA (BB+/Stable) but
its credit
metrics are substantially stronger. The weak operating
environment in Russia
contributes to a lower rating for Lenta relative to global
peers, in line with
our criteria. There is no Country Ceiling constraint on the
ratings.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- 15% revenue CAGR over 2017-2020 driven primarily by increase
in selling space
- EBITDA margin gradually decreasing to 9.2%
- Capex at 8%-9% of revenue
- No external dividends paid by Lenta Ltd funded by Lenta LLC.
- No large-scale debt-funded M&A
- Maintained negative working capital position
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
Positive rating action is unlikely in the coming two years,
unless there is a
material improvement in Lenta's market position translating into
EBITDAR of at
least EUR1 billion, and subject to:
- Solid execution of the company's expansion plan and good LfL
sales growth
relative to peers
- Maintaining EBITDA margin at around 9%
- FFO-adjusted gross leverage below 3.0x on a sustained basis
- FFO fixed charge coverage above 2.5x on a sustained basis
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
- A sharp contraction in LfL sales growth relative to close
peers along with
material failure in executing the company's expansion plan
- EBITDA margin erosion to below 8%
- FFO-adjusted gross leverage above 4.0x on a sustained basis
- FFO fixed charge cover significantly below 2.5x
- Deterioration of liquidity position as a result of high capex,
worsened
working capital turnover and weakened access to local funding
LIQUIDITY
Adequate Liquidity: As at 6 June 2017, Lenta's cash of RUB5.1
billion and
available undrawn committed credit lines of RUB11.5 billion were
insufficient to
cover expected negative FCF and RUB27.5 billion in short-term
debt.
Nevertheless, we believe that the company's liquidity position
is supported by
capex scalability and Lenta's good access to bank loans and
capital markets as
evidenced by recent refinancing activities. As at 6 June 2017
Lenta had RUB23.8
billion of undrawn uncommitted credit lines.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Anna Zhdanova, CFA
Associate Director
+7 495 956 2403
Supervisory Analyst
Jean-Pierre Husband
Director
+44 20 3530 1155
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Nikolai Lukashevich
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9968
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
Cash: Fitch adjusted available cash at end-2016 by deducting
RUB3.5 billion to
reflect average working capital requirements throughout the
year.
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Adrian Simpson, London,
Tel: +44 203 530
1010, Email: adrian.simpson@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary
Applicable Criteria
Country-Specific Treatment of Recovery Ratings (pub. 18 Oct
2016)
here
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Non-Financial Corporates Notching and Recovery Ratings Criteria
(pub. 16 Jun
2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
