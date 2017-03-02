Fitch Affirms LG Electronics at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL, March 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed LG Electronics Inc.'s (LGE) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable. The ratings reflect LGE's well-established positions in its core products globally, its diverse product portfolio and its relatively stable financial structure. We believe that LGE's competitive strength in home appliances, TVs and flat-panel displays will support its overall operating performance and offset continued weakness in its handset operation. The Stable Outlook reflects our view that LGE's financial profile - including proportional consolidation of 37.9%-owned LG Display Co., Ltd (LGD) - will remain commensurate with the lowest investment grade. KEY RATING DRIVERS Competitive Position Maintained: LGE's strong market presence and product diversification may provide some cash flow stability during the downturn in the consumer electronics industry and the weak macroeconomic outlook. LGE holds competitive positions in the global flat panel TV and home appliance markets. LGD is the largest flat panel display manufacturer with a 23% share of the global market in terms of unit shipments. Handset Recovery is Key: Improvement in LGE's handset business will remain the key to enhancing the company's credit profile, although we expect LGE will continue to face keen competition and to struggle to expand its global presence in the short term. However, the operating losses in its handset unit are likely to bottom out after reaching their largest ever level in 2016 due to disappointing sales of its flagship G5 model and substantial restructuring costs. LGE has abandoned the G5's modular design to cut manufacturing costs and reduced fixed costs, which could improve the segment's profit. Tightened LCD Panel Supply: We expect the more balanced supply and demand conditions in the liquid-crystal display (LCD) panel industry to help LGD deliver better operating results in 2017. While Chinese and Taiwanese manufacturers continue to add new capacity for large-sized LCD panels, Korean manufacturers are likely to focus on OLED production, which will decelerate overall LCD panel capacity expansion. The recovery in LCD panel prices and a shift in product mix towards premium models are likely to lead to a gradual increase in margin in the medium term. Weakening TV Profitability: The widening in LGD's profit margins as panel prices recover may come at the expense of margins in LGE's TV segment. We believe LGE's TV segment margin will remain highly volatile due to fluctuating panel prices. However, the short-term demand for flat-screen TVs is likely to be solid, driven by consumers buying larger-sized TVs and further penetration of premium products like OLED and ultra-high definition (UHD) TVs. We expect LGE's TV margin to narrow slightly in 2017 from the historically high margin of 7.1% in 2016. Solid Appliances Supports Margin: We expect LGE to maintain its strong positions in refrigerators, washing machines and air conditioners. Operating profits for the home appliance and air-conditioning businesses are likely to remain steady over the long term because LGE has been expanding exposure to business-to business markets and the high-end market. However, slower economic growth in developed markets, intensifying competition with emergence of the Chinese manufacturers and volatile currency movements may constrain profitability in the short term in these segments. Aggressive Expansion in OLED: LGD's expansion in the organic-light-emitting diode (OLED) screen business to spur long-term revenue growth and margin improvement is likely to result in negative free cash flow in the short term. The company plans to produce more small to medium sized displays to capture increasing adoption of OLED in premium smartphones, as well as increase capacity for OLED displays for TVs. LGD plans to increase its capex to KRW4trn-5trn in the next two years, of which, more than 50% will be dedicated to OLED manufacturing facilities. DERIVATION SUMMARY LGE's thin margin compared to peers in the technology sector is the main constraint on its ratings. Its exposure to markets with fierce competition and fragmented structure, such as handsets, TVs and appliances, limit the company's ability to expand its profit. However, its relatively strong balance sheet and financial flexibility provide buffer against any negative impact on the company's financial profile from sudden adverse changes in the operating environment. LGE is rated one notch below Panasonic Corporation (Panasonic, BBB/Stable) due mainly to lower profitability. Panasonic's restructuring has delivered stronger profitability and more solid and steady cash generation compared with LGE. LGE's rating is two notches above Sony Corporation's (BB/Positive), reflecting LGE's stronger business profile and better financial leverage, including its strong market presence and technological leadership in its core products, such as display panels, appliances and TVs. In contrast, Sony has lost its leading position in consumer electronics. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - LGE's revenue growth to be limited at low-single digit due to high competition and slower economic growth. - LGE's operating margin in 2017 to be comparable to 2016's 2.4%. Cost control measures, especially in its handset segment, and the gradual shift to premium products are likely to help offset pricing pressure in key markets and rising raw material prices. - Better supply and demand conditions in LCD panel industry to improve LGD's margin to mid-single digits (2016: 4.9%). - LGE's capex to remain at similar level to the previous years while LGD to increase its spending to around KRW4trn-5trn (2016: KRW3.9trn) in the short term - Free cash flow generation to remain minimal for LGE and free cash flow deficit for LGD. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action; - Sustained operating EBIT margin above 4% (2016: 2.9%) - Total adjusted debt/EBITDAR is sustained below 2x (2016: 2.5x) Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action - Sustained operating EBIT margin below 2.0% - Total adjusted debt/EBITDAR is sustained over 3x The company's credit metrics are based on proportionate consolidated financials of LGD to LGE. LIQUIDITY Adequate Liquidity: The liquidity profiles of LGE and LGD remained adequate at end-2016, with the cash balance comfortably covering the debt maturing within a year. LGE also held an unutilised credit facility of around KRW3.8trn. Fitch does not foresee any liquidity shortage in the short to medium term, although liquidity may weaken slightly due to margin erosion. Contact: Primary Analyst Shelley Jang Fitch Ratings Australia Pty., Korea Branch 9F Kyobo Securities Building 97, Uisadang-daero, Yeoungdeungpo-Gu Seoul, Korea Director +82 2 3278 8370 Secondary Analyst Kelvin Ho Director +852 2263 9940 Committee Chairperson Vicky Melbourne Senior Director +61 2 8256 0325 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1019933 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001