RPT-Fitch Affirms Lippo Karawaci at 'BB-'/'A+(idn)'; Rates USD Notes

April 2 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk’s (Lippo) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at ‘BB-’ with Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed Lippo’s senior unsecured rating and outstanding notes at ‘BB-’ and its National Long-Term Rating at ‘A+(idn)’ with Stable Outlook.

The agency has simultaneously assigned Lippo’s proposed new US dollar notes due in 2022 a ‘BB-(EXP)’ rating. The new notes will be issued by Theta Capital and guaranteed by Lippo and some of its subsidiaries. The final rating is contingent upon receipt of the final documents conforming to information already received. The notes are rated at the same level as Lippo’s senior unsecured debt rating as they represent direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the company.

‘A’ National Ratings denote expectations of low default risk relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. However, changes in circumstances or economic conditions may affect the capacity for timely repayment to a greater degree than is the case for financial commitments denoted by a higher rated category.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Support from Investment Property Portfolio: Lippo’s high-quality and expanding investment property portfolio, which comprises 16 hospitals and more than 30 retails malls under management, generates strong and stable recurring cash flow, which support its ratings.

In Lippo’s business model, the expansion of its investment portfolio will be funded by net sales proceeds of its development portfolio. Given that both cash and debts are fungible across investment properties and its development properties business, Fitch has made several assumptions in Lippo’s ratio calculations.

As Lippo is growing its investment portfolio, it needs to maintain sufficient fixed charge cover (recurring EBITDAR/ cash interest and rents) of 1.75x. The 1.75x ratio takes into account the fact that Lippo generates the majority of its investment property income from its hospital assets. Total debt is proportionately allocated to the investment property business based on this fixed charge cover ratio, with the rest allocated to the development property business.

Shifting Focus for Cash Flows: In 2014, Lippo plans to launch more developments aimed at the middle-class and shift development projects to suburbs or second-tier cities. Year-to-date 2014 marketing sales, mainly driven by Lippo’s new middle-class projects in Bintaro (on the outskirts of Jakarta, West Java), and St Moritz Makassar (South Sulawesi) totalled more than IDR 500bn. Of the total units launched at these two projects, the company had a presales rate of about 80%, which is positive considering the short-term headwinds in the Indonesian residential sector.

Proven Track Record, Project Diversification: Lippo is one of the largest property developers in Indonesia with an established track record and diversified project portfolio. We believe the company’s strong brand and flexibility in changing its product mix as well as its diversified project locations enable it to manage through property cycles while maintaining a strong balance sheet. This is evidenced by successful new project launches since mid-2013, despite softening property demand, especially for upscale products. During the period, Lippo managed to book about IDR2,323bn (USD200m) in marketing sales, while other developers chose to postpone launches.

Diversified Funding Access: Lippo’s rating also reflects its ability to tap various long-term funding sources, particularly to support cash flows during a downturn. It has an established track record in onshore or offshore borrowing, as well as in the domestic equity market. It recently raised about USD75m by privately placing around a 7% stake in the Siloam chain of hospitals. Lippo remains a majority shareholder in Siloam. Lippo’s access to affiliates Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (LMIRT) and First REIT to recycle commercial assets are also an important cash flow source. In 2013 Lippo sold two hospitals to First REIT for SGD140.4m.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

- Failure to sustain development property leverage (net debt/net inventory) at below 30% (2014F: 21%) due to a prolonged weakness in property demand, while assuming the fixed charge cover remains at 1.75x.

- Inability to pre-fund capex

Positive is not anticipated over the next 24 months due to the cyclical nature of development property sales and Lippo’s debt-funded capex.

The ratings on the following instruments have also been affirmed:

USD250m senior unsecured notes due in 2019 at ‘BB-’

USD403m senior unsecured notes due in 2020 at ‘BB-'