Fitch Affirms Lithuania at 'A-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Lithuania's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A-'. The Outlooks are Stable. The issue ratings on Lithuania's senior unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'A-'. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'AAA' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation and Stable Outlook reflect the following factors: Upcoming membership into the eurozone will further enhance Lithuania's already effective policy-making and governance. Adoption of the single currency will reduce credit risks associated with foreign currency exposures on the sovereign's balance sheet and in the banking system, as well the country's still high level of net external debt. The euro's reserve currency status will also enhance the sovereign's fiscal and external financing flexibility, while Lithuanian banks will gain access to European Central Bank (ECB) liquidity facilities. Lithuania will remain one of the fastest growing countries in the EU. Our latest forecast is that Lithuania's GDP will grow 3.0% in 2014, followed by growth of 3.5% in 2015-2016. However, Lithuania's small and open economy does leave it vulnerable to external shocks. A history of large boom-bust cycles means Lithuania's volatility of GDP and five-year average real GDP growth is significantly weaker than the 'A' median. Real GDP growth in 2014-2016 will largely be driven by domestic demand, supported by increasing employment in the labour market, higher real wages and a growth dividend in investment activity from upcoming euro adoption. We expect some negative impact on Lithuania's agricultural and transportation sectors from Russia's latest international trade restrictions, with further risk from negative spill-overs on domestic demand. Strong fiscal finances anchor Lithuania's ratings. At 2.2% of GDP (2013), Lithuania's fiscal deficit is in line with the 'A' median of 2.3% of GDP. Meanwhile, its gross debt-to-GDP ratio (39.3%, 2013) is significantly below the 'A' median (50.3%, 2013) and less than half the EU average (87.1%). Our baseline debt dynamics forecast envisages debt-to-GDP peaking at 42% of GDP in 2014, before embarking on a gradual decline. A solid banking sector, sound macro-prudential environment and low level of private sector indebtedness also support Lithuania's ratings. The economy's banks are well capitalised with adequate liquidity. A high degree of foreign ownership reduces the risk of financial sector liabilities migrating to the sovereign balance sheet in a crisis. External finances compare weakly with rating peers. Lithuania's net external debt was equivalent to 29% of GDP at end-2013, compared with a median net creditor position of 10.9% of GDP for 'A' rated peers. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and downside risks to the rating are currently evenly balanced. Nonetheless, the following risk factors individually, or collectively, could trigger positive rating action: - A longer track record of strong and stable growth that fosters income convergence towards the 'A' median, without the re-emergence of macroeconomic imbalances. - Further material reductions in public indebtedness. The main factors that individually, or collectively, could trigger a negative rating action include: - A severe shock that undermines macroeconomic and financial stability, leading to renewed macroeconomic imbalances. - Deterioration in Lithuania's public debt dynamics, reflecting economic underperformance and/or sustained fiscal slippage. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch assumes medium-term budget deficit outcomes are broadly in line with the Ministry of Finance's targets and are consistent with continued fiscal consolidation. Fitch assumes the eurozone will avoid long-lasting deflation, such as that experienced by Japan from the 1990s. Fitch also assumes the gradual progress in deepening fiscal and financial integration at the eurozone level will continue; key macroeconomic imbalances within the currency union will be slowly unwound; and eurozone governments will tighten fiscal policy over the medium term. Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 12 August 2014 and 'Country Ceilings' dated 28 August 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Sovereign Rating Criteria here Country Ceilings here 