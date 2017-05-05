(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, May 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed China-based
Logan Property
Holdings Company Limited's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at 'BB-'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of
rating actions
follows at the end of this commentary.
The affirmation reflects Logan's well-located land bank in
Shenzhen and the
Guangdong region. This provides the company stronger contracted
sales and margin
visibility over the next 24 months compared to rated peers of
similar size.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Leverage to Increase: Fitch expects Logan's leverage, as
measured by net debt to
adjusted inventory, to rise to 40%-45% in the next 12-18 months.
Its 2016
leverage increased to 37% from 32% in 2015 as it acquired
well-located sites in
Shenzhen during 2015-2016 to reposition its land bank. From
2017, though, Fitch
expects the company to replenish its land bank in Shenzhen
mostly via
redevelopment projects due to the limited land parcels available
in the open
market. This may result in lower land cost and more spread-out
land payment
terms.
Robust Contracted Sales, Margins Maintained: The company's
contracted sales has
increased by over 40% a year since 2014 to CNY29 billion in
2016. The
Fitch-calculated EBITDA margin widened to 30% in 2016 compared
with 26% in 2014.
Given Logan's well-positioned land bank, Fitch expects average
selling prices to
improve, though sales by gross floor area will drop. Fitch
expects the company
to meet its consolidated contracted sales target of CNY35
billion for next 12-18
months and maintain its margin at 29%-30% over the next two
years.
Cash Outflow for JV Stakes: Fitch expects Logan to buy back
stakes in its joint
ventures held by financial investors once contracted sales in
these projects
start in 2017. Logan says these investors have invested a total
of CNY8.7
billion in the JVs. Fitch expects a cash outflow of around
CNY4.4 billion in
2017 related to these stake purchases, which will leave CNY4.3
billion to be
purchased later.
Concentration Risks: Fitch believes the well-located and
high-quality land bank
mitigates Logan concentration risks over the next 12-24 months.
Logan's
contracted sales are highly concentrated in the Guangdong
region, with Shenzhen
contributing around 43% of its 2016 contracted sales. Shenzhen,
Shantou, Foshan
and Nanning - all in the Pearl River Delta region - accounted
for over 80% of
contracted sales in 2015 and 2016; and the Logan City project in
Huizhou
contributed 22%-25% of total contracted sales for 2015 and 2016.
Fitch expects
Shenzhen to continue to account for 30%-45% of Logan's total
attributable
contracted sales in 2017-2018.
However, this concentration in Guangdong means Logan's sales
performance is
strongly correlated with the local economy and local policy
changes, compared
with developers with more geographically diversified operations.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Logan's contracted sales are comparable with other 'BB-' rated
Chinese
developers, which have contracted sales of CNY28 billion-32
billion. These peers
include KWG Property Holding Limited (BB-/Stable), China Aoyuan
Property Group
Limited (BB-/Stable) and CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd.
(BB-/Positive).
Logan's EBITDA margin is also similar to that of margin-focused
homebuilders
such as KWG and Yuzhou Properties Company Limited (BB-/Stable).
The increase in
Logan's leverage to 37% at end-2016 puts it in line with those
of peers, such as
KWG with leverage of 40%-42%, Yuzhou with 38%-42%, and Times
Property Holdings
Limited (B+/Positive) with 38%-40%.
No country-ceiling nor parent/subsidiary aspects impact the
rating. Operating
environment risks make it unlikely for companies in this sector
to be rated
above 'BBB+'.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Contracted sales by gross floor area to decrease by 35% in
2017 and increase
by 2% in 2018
- Average selling price for contracted sales to increase by 60%
in 2017 and 2%
in 2018
- EBITDA margin stays at 29%-30% in 2017-2018
- Cash out flow of around CNY4.4 billion in 2017 to buy back
financial
investors' stakes in JVs
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to
Positive Rating
Action
- Substantial increase in its scale with annual attributable
contracted sales
sustained above CNY30 billion
- Sustained leadership position in the key cities in the greater
Guangdong area
- Achieving sustainable neutral or positive cash flow from
operations
- EBITDA margin sustained above 30%
- Net debt/adjusted inventory sustained below 35%
Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to
Negative Rating
Action
- Net debt/adjusted inventory sustained above 45%
- EBITDA margin sustained below 25%
LIQUIDITY
Sufficient Liquidity: Logan had CNY15 billion of cash on hand
(including CNY1.2
billion of restricted cash) at end-2016, compared with
short-term debt of CNY5.3
billion. The company had high cash collection ratio of above 90%
for past two
years. Over 75% of Logan's total debt is denominated in Chinese
yuan as the
company continued to tap onshore debt markets, including CNY7.4
billion raised
in 2016.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Logan Property Holdings Company Limited
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook
Stable
- Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable
- Foreign-currency senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BB-'
- USD250 million 9.75% senior unsecured notes due 2017 affirmed
at 'BB-'
- USD300 million 11.25% senior unsecured notes due 2019 affirmed
at 'BB-'
- USD260 million 7.70% senior unsecured notes due 2020 affirmed
at 'BB-'
- USD200 million 5.75% senior unsecured notes due 2022 affirmed
at 'BB-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vanessa Chan
Director
+852 2263 9559
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Chloe He
Associate Director
+86 21 5097 3015
Committee Chairperson
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Capitalised
Interest in cost of
sales are provided by issuer.
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001