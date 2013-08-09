RPT-Fitch affirms Lyndhurst NJ ULTGOs at 'A'; outlook positive

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Fitch Ratings assigns an ‘A’ rating to the following Township of Lyndhurst, NJ unlimited tax general obligation (ULTGO) bonds:

-$30.5 million ULTGO General Improvement Bonds series 2013 and

-$3.39 million ULTGO Water Utility Bonds series 2013.

Bond proceeds will be used to retire bond anticipation notes outstanding and are expected to be sold August 15, 2013.

In addition Fitch affirms the following:

--$3.1 million ULTGO general improvement bonds;

--$2.1 million ULTGO water utility bonds.

The Rating Outlook is Positive.

SECURITY

The bonds are secured by the full faith and credit and unlimited taxing power of the township.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

IMPROVED FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: Township finances have improved and current fund reserves have grown after four consecutive years of operating surpluses.

TAX SETTLEMENT REMOVES UNCERTAINTY: A settlement between the township and the New Jersey Meadowlands Commission (NJMC) regarding NJMC’s unpaid property taxes was finalized in 2012; a $5 million lump sum payment has reduced the outstanding receivable associated with the unpaid property taxes to $2.8 million which is being amortized over multiple years within the township’s $38 million budget.

STABLE LOCAL ECONOMY: Local economic indicators including wealth levels and unemployment rates are average, and the township benefits from its close proximity to New York City. The township’s tax base remains relatively stable despite some recent declines.

MODERATE AND AFFORDABLE CARRYING COSTS: Carrying costs including debt service, pension and other post-employment benefits (OPEB) are moderate and manageable at 18% of current fund spending following the refunding of the BANs. Material changes are not expected in the near term.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

CONTINUED OPERATIONAL BALANCE: The Positive Outlook reflects Fitch’s expectation that the township’s financial position will continue to improve. Further strengthening of financial reserve levels as well as continued balanced operations could result in a positive rating action.

CREDIT PROFILE

Lyndhurst township is largely residential (approximately 60%) and is advantageously located eight miles west of New York City. The township encompasses 4.7 square miles and population remains stable at approximately 20,000 residents.

IMPROVED FINANCES

The township’s finances have shown improvement over the past three years with nominal operating surpluses in fiscals 2009 through 2011. Fiscal 2011 ended with an operating surplus of $1.2 million (4% of expenditures) which increased the unreserved current fund balance to 5.12% of spending (spending is net of transfers out for taxation remitted to the county). Audited 2012 results are better than projected with an operating surplus of $1.35 million and an unreserved current fund balance of $3.2 million (8.8% of spending). The proposed fiscal 2013 budget is similar to the adopted 2012 budget and material changes to operations are not expected.

Positive results in 2011 and 2012 were achieved both through expenditure reductions as well as revenue raising efforts. A large part of the return to balanced operations as well as the growth in current fund reserves comes from the settlement with NJMC in 2012. The township received a $5 million one-time payment and ongoing annual PILOTs to partially reduce the remaining $2.6 million in deferred charges. The PILOT payments will be a stabilizing factor for current fund revenues going forward.

Stabilization of the township’s current fund going forward and continued balanced operations will help improve the township’s financial flexibility and overall financial profile and could result in a positive rating action.

STABLE LOCAL ECONOMY

As a mature developed community, taxable assessed values (TAV) and equalized values in the township were steady during the economic downturn with some contraction with equalized values falling 3.6% in 2011 and TAV declining 0.8%. Revaluation in 2012 resulted in a 12% decline in equalized valuation reflecting valuation declines over the past decade and the loss of the ENCAP property value. Despite the valuation declines, township tax revenues have been stable with modest increases in tax rates within rate caps. Several current development projects are scheduled to be completed in 2013 and 2014 and expected to stabilize taxable values.

Despite the declines in TAV and equalized values, the local economy has remained relatively stable. The May 2013 unemployment rate in Bergen County was 7.5% which was lower than the state (8.7%) and slightly above the nation (7.3%) during the same month. The township’s population is stable showing some small growth in the past ten years and wealth levels are average on both a state and national level.

MODERATE DEBT LEVELS

Overall debt levels for the township are moderate at 2.8% of equalized value and $3,664 per capita. Amortization of existing long-term debt is rapid with over 85% retired within ten years and the townships future debt plans are limited; however, the township expects to issue additional bonds within the next year or two to fund the remaining outstanding BANs. Current debt service requirements are a manageable 12% of current fund spending.

PENSION AND OPEB OBLIGATIONS

The township participates in two state-run pension plans - Public Employees Retirement System (PERS) and Police and Fireman’s Retirement System (PFRS) - and is fully funding its annual required contribution as dictated by the state. Both plans have slightly weak funding levels as of June 30, 2012, with PERS at 67% and PFRS at 78%. Fitch considers the funding levels to be even lower and estimates PERS at 61% and PFRS at 71%, when adjusted by Fitch to reflect a 7% return assumption. The state required payments significantly underfund the actuarial requirements. However, in the event that the township’s required payments were to increase, Fitch believes that the cost would remain manageable as current contributions were a moderate 6% of spending. OPEB are limited to compensated absences and the township estimated the total liability to be $3.3 million in 2011 up from $2.7 a year prior.