Fitch Affirms Macquarie Group and Subsidiaries

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, August 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Macquarie Group Limited (MGL) and its subsidiaries, Macquarie Bank Limited (MBL), Macquarie Financial Holdings Limited (MFHL), and Macquarie International Finance Limited (MIFL). A full list of rating actions can be found at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - MGL's and MBL's IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT The Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), Viability Rating (VR) and senior debt ratings of MBL reflect: a strong and conservative approach to liquidity; solid capital buffers; a robust risk management framework; and a diverse business mix offset by a level of earnings volatility, and a reliance on wholesale funding. MGL's IDRs, VR and senior debt ratings are driven by the same factors, although they are one notch below MBL's to reflect the higher risk profile due to MGL's exposure to unregulated operations, primarily investment banking through MFHL. The Stable Outlooks reflect Fitch's view that MBL's and MGL's balance sheet strength and geographic diversity should allow them to weather a likely modest deterioration in Australia's operating environment over the next 12-18 months with limited business impact. Fitch expects capital and liquidity to remain rating strengths and offset a higher level of earnings volatility relative to domestic peers. Liquidity is conservatively managed, with the group requiring all long-term assets be funded by long-term liabilities, and to maintain a stress-survival horizon in excess of 12 months with only limited impact on franchise. MGL's high quality liquid asset holdings totalled AUD19.8bn (MBL: AUD18.0bn) at 31 March 2013 (FYE13), which more than covered all wholesale funding maturities in FY14. In addition to the conservative liquidity management, increased deposit holdings and a lengthened weighted average duration of wholesale funding mean MBL is well positioned to meet the Basel III liquidity requirements when they are implemented. Capital buffers remain solid. MBL's Fitch core capital ratio was 12.2% at FYE13, while its Australian Basel III common equity Tier 1 ratio was 9.7%. The latter rises to 11.6% under globally harmonised rules. As a non-operating bank holding company, MGL's regulatory capital requirements are set as a nominal figure based on minimum capital requirements at each of its subsidiaries. At FYE13, this minimum was AUD10.7bn, assuming an 8.5% Tier 1 ratio at MBL; the group had AUD2.2bn above this level. Double leverage is limited, at 101% at FYE13, and MGL has indicated it will be held below 110%. Risk is closely managed within the group's robust risk framework. However, through the cycle asset quality is likely to be weaker than most other Australian banks given MGL's higher risk appetite. Some asset quality pressure is likely in the next 12-18 months, reflecting a modest deterioration in the Australian operating environment. Nevertheless, asset quality continues to compare favourably with international peers. Provisioning levels appear adequate. MGL and MBL's profitability is likely to remain more volatile than similarly rated commercial bank peers as earnings in a number of their businesses are closely linked to financial market performance. This volatility is highlighted by a 32% increase in MGL's operating profit during FY13, which followed a 21% decrease in FY12 (MBL: 29% increase in FY13 and 27% decrease in FY12). More stable earnings streams such as fees and commissions from funds management have increased in recent years which, combined with cost efficiency measures undertaken during FY12 and FY13, have somewhat lessened earnings volatility. RATING SENSITIVITIES - MGL's and MBL's IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT The IDRs and VRs of MGL and MBL are susceptible to a sustained downturn in the operating environment and/or a material increase in risk appetite that led to significant deterioration in the liquidity and capital positions of the respective entities. Serious reputational issues may also lead to negative rating pressure. Upside rating potential is limited by the earnings volatility inherent in some of the businesses of MGL and MBL. KEY RATING DRIVERS - MGL's and MBL's SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR MGL's Support Rating (SR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF) reflect Fitch's view that support from Australian authorities cannot be relied upon if needed. The agency believes that if support were provided to the group it would most likely be through the regulated bank, MBL. MBL's SR and SRF reflect its position as the fifth largest bank by total assets in Australia and a key player in the domestic financial markets. RATING SENSITVITIES - MGL's and MBL's SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The SRs and SRFs of MGL and MBL are potentially sensitive to any change in assumptions around the propensity or ability of Australian authorities to provide timely support. This is more likely in the case of MBL and might arise if Australia were to follow the G20 in implementing bail-in provisions for senior creditors. KEY RATING DRIVERS - MGL's and MBL's SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES MBL's subordinated debt is rated one notch below the bank's VR to reflect its subordination to senior unsecured debt instruments. MGL and MBL's Tier 1 hybrid issues are rated five notches below their respective VRs due to the subordination of the instruments, ranking ahead of ordinary equity only, and their fully discretionary coupon payments. These instrument ratings have been affirmed in line with the affirmation of MGL and MBL's VRs. RATING SENSITIVITIES - MGL's and MBL's SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES The ratings of these instruments are broadly sensitive to the same factors that influence the VRs of MGL and MBL. KEY RATING DRIVERS - MFHL and MIFL MFHL is 100% owned by MGL and conducts the group's non-bank operations. Fitch considers it a core subsidiary of MGL and therefore aligns its Long- and Short-Term IDRs with those of MGL. MIFL is a strategically important finance company that is wholly-owned by MBL and used to finance a number of Macquarie entities. Its IDRs are one notch below those of its parent, MBL. RATING SENSITIVITIES - MFHL and MIFL Any change in the ability or propensity of the respective parents of MFHL and MIFL is likely to drive a change in the IDRs and Support Ratings of MFHL and MIFL. MGL provides both investment banking and traditional banking services, with a focus on client transactions. Operations span markets in Australia, the UK, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. MGL's six businesses can be divided into those that are client-focused and market-oriented (Macquarie Capital, Macquarie Securities and Fixed Income, Commodities and Currencies), and those that provide traditional commercial banking and wealth management services (Macquarie Funds, Corporate and Asset Finance, and Banking and Financial Services). The rating actions are as follows: Macquarie Group Limited (MGL): - Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable; - Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'; - Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a-'; - Support Rating: affirmed at '5; - Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'; - Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A-'; and - Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F2'. Macquarie PMI LLC: - Macquarie preferred membership interests (XS0562354422): affirmed at 'BB'. Macquarie Bank Limited (MBL): - Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable; - Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'; - Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'; - Support Rating: affirmed at '3'; - Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB'; - Government-guaranteed senior debt: affirmed at 'AAA'; - Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A'; - Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1'; - Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A-'; and - Macquarie bank exchangeable capital securities (XS0763122909): affirmed at 'BB+'. Macquarie Capital Funding L.P.:
- Macquarie income preferred securities (XS0201559811): affirmed at 'BB+'.

Macquarie Financial Holdings Limited (MFHL):
- Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
- Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'; and
- Support Rating: affirmed at '1'.

Macquarie International Finance Limited (MIFL):
- Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
- Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'; and
- Support Rating: affirmed at '1'. 