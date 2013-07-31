RPT-Fitch affirms Malaysian Re on sovereign outlook revision

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 31 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Malaysian Reinsurance Berhad’s (Malaysian Re) Insurer Financial Strength rating (IFS) at ‘A’, following the agency’s revision of Malaysia’s Outlook to Negative from Stable. The Outlook for Malaysian Re’s rating remains Stable.

Key Rating Drivers

The affirmation of Malaysian Re follows the revision on Malaysia’s Outlook to Negative from Stable. The sovereign’s Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) have been affirmed at ‘A-’ and ‘A’, respectively. Malaysian Re’s ‘A’ IFS rating is currently at the same level as the sovereign’s Local Currency IDR. Under Fitch’s insurance criteria, very strong organisations can typically be rated one to two notches above the sovereign IDR.

In the case of Malaysian Re, Fitch is of the view that it may be rated one notch higher than the Local Currency IDR of ‘A’, reflecting the reinsurer’s strong market profile, consistently sound operating performance, solid capital and low exposure to sovereign debt. Although Malaysian Re has significant operations in Malaysia, deriving approximately 65% of its reinsurance business from the Malaysian insurance market for the financial year ended 31 March 2013 (FY13), the company does not receive government support, while its exposure to Malaysian government debt is below 11% of its investments. The reinsurer’s regulatory risk-based capital ratio remains above 200%, well in excess of the regulatory minimum of 130%.

Rating Sensitivities

An upgrade is unlikely for the company in the near term. However, key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include a significant sustained improvement in the reinsurer’s credit profile, with the combined ratio falling consistently below 94% (FY13: 93%), and the regulatory capital ratio remaining above 220%.

Key rating triggers for a downgrade are significant deterioration in the reinsurer’s credit profile in terms of market franchise, premium sustainability, operating performance and capital levels relative to its business profile, with the combined ratio increasing above 105%, or the regulatory capital ratio falling below 180% for an extended period.

A downgrade of Malaysia’s ‘A’ Local Currency IDR by more than one notch would likely result in a rating downgrade for Malaysian Re. Evidence of a deterioration in Malaysian Re’s financial fundamentals due to a more challenging operating environment associated with a weakening sovereign rating, could also lead Fitch to reassess the one-notch differential between the reinsurer’s rating and the sovereign Local Currency IDR.