RPT-Fitch affirms Malaysia's Labuan Reinsurance at 'A-'; withdraws rating
November 21, 2013 / 7:01 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch affirms Malaysia's Labuan Reinsurance at 'A-'; withdraws rating

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Nov 21 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Malaysia-based Labuan Reinsurance (L) Ltd’s (Labuan Re) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at ‘A-'. The Outlook is Stable. The agency has simultaneously withdrawn the rating.

Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as Labuan Re has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Fitch has determined that Labuan Re’s public disclosures are not sufficient to allow Fitch to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for Labuan Re.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The rating reflects Labuan Re’s diverse geographical spread with limited business concentration risks, highly liquid investment mix and manageable financial leverage. However, the company faces challenges to manage the high catastrophe exposure of its business portfolio and to increase its market presence amid keen competition.

Labuan Re in July 2012 issued a private placement of USD55m callable cumulative subordinated bonds with a tenor of up to 50 years to boost capital resources. Consequently, financial leverage, measured as debt to total capital, rose to 28% at end-2012 from 0% at end-2011, although this is still acceptable for its current rating.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch’s view that the company is expected to continue adopting a prudent underwriting approach with emphasis on bottom-line profitability as opposed to mere top-line growth.

