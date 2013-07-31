Fitch Affirms Mapfre's IFS at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, July 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Mapfre SA's (Mapfre) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' and its core operating subsidiaries' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'BBB'. The Outlook on the ratings is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects Mapfre's strong underwriting performance in H113 and its decreasing Fitch-calculated financial debt leverage of 24% at end-2012, unchanged in H113, following the repayment of Mapfre's bank facilities in 2012. The ratings also reflect Mapfre's strong franchise and access to distribution in Spain and Latin America. Offsetting factors include Mapfre's exposure to the Spanish sovereign rating ('BBB'/Negative), although partly matched by Spanish technical liabilities, and the quality of its capital, which is negatively affected by the amount of goodwill and commercial real estate on its balance sheet. Mapfre's credit fundamentals are underpinned by its solid capital adequacy (261% at end-2012) and consolidated shareholders' funds (EUR7.9bn at end-H113); and strong underwriting performance with a reported combined ratio of 95.1% in H113 (H112: 95.6%). The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Mapfre will continue to maintain a strong underwriting performance in the next 12-18 months and an adequate life new business margin (2012: 5.3%). Despite Mapfre's strong credit fundamentals, Fitch views Mapfre's ratings as being constrained by Spain's Long-term IDR of 'BBB' and the operating entities' IFS rating of 'BBB' is only one notch above Mapfre SA's Long-term IDR (in the absence of a sovereign constraint, it would be two notches according to standard notching). RATING SENSITIVITIES Key rating triggers that may cause Fitch to consider a downgrade of Mapfre's ratings include: --A downgrade of the Spanish sovereign rating (currently 'BBB'/Negative), although Mapfre's IFS rating is not directly linked to it --Exposure to the Spanish insurance market or sovereign debt resulting in underwriting or investment losses beyond Fitch's current expectations Key rating triggers for an upgrade of Mapfre's ratings include: --Mapfre maintaining strong credit fundamentals with regulatory solvency consistently above 200% (end-2012: 261%) and financial leverage below 30% (end-2012: 24%) --The eurozone debt crisis stabilising and Spain's rating being upgraded --Mapfre achieving further geographical diversification in countries with higher credit profiles than Spain. This could result in a reduction in Mapfre's exposure to Spanish debt as a proportion of group investments to below 20% (currently estimated at 42%) The rating actions are as follows: Mapfre Familiar Mapfre Global Risks Cia De Seguros Y Reaseguos Mapfre Vida SA De Seguros Y Reaseguros Mapfre Re Compania De Reaseguros S.A IFS affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable Mapfre SA Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable EUR1bn 5.125% senior unsecured debt due 2015 affirmed at 'BB+' EUR700m 5.91% subordinated debt due 2037 with step-up in 2017 affirmed at 'BB-' Contact: Primary Analyst Vanessa Flores Associate Director +44 20 3530 1515 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Federico Faccio Senior Director +44 20 3530 1394 Committee Chairperson David Prowse Senior Director +44 20 3530 1250 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology' dated 11 January 2013 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology â€” Amended here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.