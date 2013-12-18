FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Fitch affirms MARC Finance M557 notes
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 18, 2013 / 8:12 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch affirms MARC Finance M557 notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 18 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed MARC Finance Ltd.’s Series M557 repackaged notes as below. The Rating Outlook remains Negative. The notes are backed by single-name collateral securities with a currency swap.

JPY3bn* Series M557 repackaged notes due 2017 affirmed at ‘Asf’; Outlook Negative *as of 17 December 2013

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The rating reflects the first-to-default risk of the two risk-presenting entities - the collateral issuer (A+/Negative) and the swap counterparty, the London branch of BNP Paribas (A+/Stable).

The notes have been affirmed as there have been no changes to the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (LT IDR) of the two entities since the previous rating action in February 2013.

The Outlook is Negative, mainly reflecting the same status on the collateral issuer.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The ratings of the notes are sensitive to changes in the LT IDRs of the two risk-presenting entities.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.