Fitch Affirms Meinl Bank AG at 'B'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Meinl Bank AG's (Meinl Bank) ratings including its Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B', and Viability Rating (VR) at 'b'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND VR Meinl Bank's IDRs are driven by its VR. The VR largely reflects the considerable legal and reputational risks Fitch believes Meinl is exposed to following its involvement in Meinl European Land (MEL, now Atrium European Real Estate Limited, BBB/Stable) in 2007 to 2009. The VR also takes into account the bank's short track record of operating under its revised business model as well as its below-average corporate governance. Meinl Bank's IDRs and VR also consider the bank's adequate, short-term and largely collateralised balance sheet, its improved funding profile and its acceptable capitalisation. However, the adequacy of capital must be viewed in the light of potential contingencies which are, in Fitch's view, difficult to quantify. High concentration risk is, to some extent, mitigated by corresponding pledged deposits of the bank's largest borrowers. During 9M13, Meinl Bank made progress in its legal settlement of the outstanding MEL case, averaging around 200 settlements per year. However, litigation exposure remains high with around 1,300 outstanding MEL-related legal cases and a cumulative claim value of around EUR74m. While the bank has created significant legal provisions, contingent liabilities from these cases remain difficult to quantify and potentially sizeable compared with the bank's moderate absolute equity base. Consequently, legal and reputational risks cannot be mitigated by positive rating factors. In the agency's view, Meinl Bank's ownership structure is overly complex and related-party transactions are significant in relation to the bank's size. Consequently, Fitch considers the bank's corporate governance to be a moderately negative rating driver. Meinl Bank has made progress in implementing its revised business model, focusing on niche corporate finance and investment banking, largely in CEE and, to a lesser extent, on asset management. For 9M13, Meinl Bank's operating profitability was supported by acceptable operating revenue, well-controlled costs and, notably, significantly lower litigation expenses. Fitch expects the bank to report a small net profit for 2013 provided there are no unexpected additional litigation costs. Still, Fitch views the bank's business model as largely centred on opportunistic corporate finance transactions, which makes assessing the bank's strategic positioning difficult and could result in significant earnings volatility. In addition, while Fitch believes that Meinl Bank's CEE corporate finance transactions at all times comply with relevant laws and regulations, they are often motivated by regulatory or tax arbitration considerations and expose Meinl Bank to what Fitch considers to be additional reputational risk. Meinl Bank has limited funding requirements and maintains an adequate liquidity buffer. Capitalisation is small in absolute terms. Capital ratios are adequate but should be assessed in light of the considerable contingent legal risks the bank is exposed to. The Stable Outlook on the Long-term IDR reflects Fitch's expectation that Meinl Bank - in the absence of unexpectedly high litigation expenses - will generate sufficient earnings under its revised business model to maintain adequate capitalisation. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SRF Fitch does not believe that support from the Austrian authorities for Meinl Bank, while possible, can be relied upon due to the bank's small size and lack of domestic retail franchise. Consequently, Fitch has assigned a Support Rating of '5' and an SRF of 'No Floor' to Meinl Bank. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs AND VR Meinl Bank's IDRs and VR are predominately sensitive to developments regarding the resolution of litigation relating to the bank's role in MEL, a Jersey-domiciled Central and Eastern European (CEE) real estate fund that ran into severe difficulties in 2007-2009. Higher-than-expected litigation costs, significantly exceeding legal provisions, or an inability to successfully implement its revised business model could lead to a downgrade of Meinl Bank's ratings. Continued progress in reducing litigation exposure and strengthened earnings from its core business resulting in sustained net profits could, in the medium term, be positive for Meinl Bank's credit profile. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SRF Changes to Meinl Bank's Support Rating and SRF are unlikely in the short- to medium-term given the bank's small size, niche strategy and lack of a domestic deposit business. Meinl Bank is a small privately-owned Vienna-based merchant bank. It is ultimately owned by several trusts which represent the interests of members of the Meinl family (including Julius Meinl V, the bank's former CEO). Since 2009, the bank has been involved in various court cases and other legal proceedings concerning its role in the placement and subsequent buy-back of share certificates in MEL in 2007. Meinl's revised niche strategy focuses on corporate and investment banking, asset management & private banking and sales trading & treasury, each segment roughly accounting for a quarter of Meinl Bank's revenue. The rating actions are as follows: Meinl Bank AG Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b' Support Rating: affirmed '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' Contact: Primary Analyst Christian Kuendig Senior Director +44 20 3530 1399 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Erwin van Lumich Managing Director +34 93 323 8403 Committee Chairperson Artur Szeski Senior Director +48 22 338 6292 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 15 August 2012, and 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 12 December 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Evaluating Corporate Governance here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.