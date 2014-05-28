Fitch Affirms Mercedes-Benz South Africa's ZAR25bn DMTN at 'AAA(zaf)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JOHANNESBURG/LONDON, May 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Mercedes Benz South Africa Ltd's (MBSA) ZAR25bn domestic medium-term note (DMTN) programme's National Long-term rating at 'AAA(zaf)' and National Short-term rating at 'F1+(zaf)'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Guaranteed by Daimler AG MBSA's programme ratings continue to reflect the irrevocable and unconditional guarantees provided by its German parent, Daimler AG (Daimler, A-/Stable), which owns 100% of MBSA. Large and Diversified Group MBSA's parent, Daimler AG has wide geographical and business diversification. It has leading positions in the premium passenger-car segment with its Mercedes-Benz and Smart brands (MBC division). Daimler Trucks is the world's largest heavy-truck manufacturer in unit sales. It is the largest in Europe and North America and the second or third largest in several other countries/regions, including Brazil and Japan. The group also holds leading positions in the global van and bus markets. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include: Any positive rating action would be linked to a positive rating action on Daimler AG. Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include: Any negative rating action would be linked to a negative rating action on Daimler AG. Contact: Primary Analyst Yeshvir Singh Associate Director +27 11 290 9401 Fitch Ratings Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd 23 Impala Road Chislehurston Sandton, 2196 Secondary Analyst Emmanuel Bulle Senior Director +34 93 323 84 11 Committee Chair Frederic Gits Managing Director +33 1 44 29 91 84 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. (a) No part of the rating was influenced by any other business activities of the credit rating agency; (b) The rating was based solely on the merits of the rated entity, security or financial instrument being rated; (c) Such rating was an independent evaluation of the risks and merits of the rated entity, security or financial instrument. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 5 August 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.