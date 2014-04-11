RPT-Fitch Affirms Mercurius Funding Compartment Mercurius-1 at 'A+sf'/Stable

(Repeat for additional subscribers)
April 11 (Reuters)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Mercurius Funding N.V./S.A. Compartment Mercurius-1’s EUR1,877,404,672 class A notes at ‘A+sf’ with a Stable Outlook.
The transaction is a static cash flow securitisation of a portfolio of loans granted to Belgian SMEs and self-employed individuals and originated by Belfius Bank N.V./S.A. (Belfius; A-/Negative/F1). The EUR2.7bn portfolio is highly granular and consists of 36,480 loans to 25,804 borrower groups of SMEs and self-employed individuals. The top obligor group represents 0.49% of the portfolio and the top 10 obligor groups 3.3%.
The affirmation reflects the notes’ available credit enhancement and the stable performance of the EUR2.7bn underlying portfolio, which is in line with Fitch’s expectations.
Arrears have remained fairly low (three-months-plus arrears stood at 0.5% of the current portfolio balance as of end-February 2014). Since closing, 377 loans (representing 2.6% of the initial portfolio balance) were repurchased by Belfius. A part of these repurchases was due to mortgage mandate conversions; before the Mobilisation Law in Belgium of August 2012, mortgage mandates could not be converted for the benefit of a third-party (and typically SPVs). Credit enhancement, which is provided by subordination and a reserve fund, totals 33.5% for the class A notes. The reserve fund totalled EUR144m as of end-February 2014, of which EUR96m provided credit enhancement to the class A notes. The remaining EUR48m serves as liquidity facility for the class A notes and does not provide credit enhancement.
The notes’ rating is capped at ‘A+sf’, as the transaction’s documentation includes a rating trigger of ‘BBB+'/‘F2’ with regard to the account bank. Under Fitch’s counterparty criteria, a direct support counterparty such as an account bank, with a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘BBB+’ and a Short-Term IDR of ‘F2’ can support notes rated up to ‘A+sf’.
As the performance has been in line with Fitch’s expectations, the rating sensitivities are unchanged from those published in the new issue report on 7 May 2012.