Fitch Affirms Meridian Hospital Company's Bonds at 'BBB+', Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, August 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Meridian Hospital Company Plc's (Meridian) GBP91.2m index-linked bonds due 2028 at 'BBB+' with Stable Outlook. The affirmation reflects solid operational performance and robust coverage ratios. The project's ratings continue to be supported by a predictable availability-based payment mechanism, strong regulatory framework for NHS creditors, appropriate risk pass-through to contractors, adequate structural provisions and sensitivity analysis results. Meridian, which has been in operation since 2001, holds a minimum 30-year concession with the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust (LGT) to redevelop, maintain and provide services to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Greenwich, London, under the UK's government's Private Finance Initiative (PFI) programme. KEY RATING DRIVERS Revenue Risk: Stronger As an availability-based project, revenue is generated via a unitary charge based on a defined performance regime and is subject to deductions for adverse performance. The previous grantor - the financially troubled South London Healthcare Trust (SLHT) - was placed in special administration in July 2012 and replaced, in October 2013, by the newly established LGT, to which Queen Elizabeth Hospital was transferred. The new trust has not yet published its first financial report but its financial obligations are covered by the National Health Service Act 2006. The act obliges the government to honour the liabilities of a trust that ceases to exist (a form of solvency guarantee). The project additionally benefits from the government's "clarification letter", which specifies intervention by the Secretary of State for Health in a timely manner to rectify obligations specifically for this project (a form of non-binding liquidity support). Operational Risk: Midrange Both the hard facility management (FM) (Vinci rated BBB+/Stable) and soft FM (ISS Mediclean) providers have long-standing experience in operating PFI hospitals. Both operators have been performing well as evidenced by the lack of unavailability deductions and only negligible performance deductions over the past 12 months. Infrastructure Development & Renewal: Midrange The risk of life cycle cost remains with the project although this is mitigated by a three-year forward looking maintenance reserve account and robust sensitivities results. Laing Investments Management Services Ltd conducted a full in-depth assessment of the life cycle costs in 2011 and confirmed the adequacy of the programme. The life cycle cost programme has also been approved by an independent technical advisory company. Debt Structure: Stronger The rated bonds are fully amortising, with a tail of over two years to concession maturity. Structural features include a six-month debt service reserve account, a three-year forward-looking maintenance reserve account, lock-up provisions and a conservative default test conducted against the debt service coverage ratio (DSCR). Financial Metrics As at 31 March 2014, the reported debt service coverage ratio was 1.47x, in line with Fitch's expectations. Our most recent rating case forecasts an average DSCR of 1.6x and a minimum of 1.33x in 2018. These metrics position the project comfortably within the 'BBB' category for availability-based PFI hospitals projects. Peers Meridian is most directly comparable with Derby Healthcare PLC (rated BBB/Stable), another publicly Fitch-rated PFI hospital, sharing the same key sponsor and until recently the same FM operators. Meridian's stronger metrics warrant a one-notch differential. RATING SENSITIVITIES Prolonged period of poor operational performance with high deductions and/or termination of the FM contracts could trigger a downgrade if a replacement is not found at similar costs. A potential transformation of LGT into an NHS Foundation trust with no additional explicit support from the government and subsequent deterioration of the trust's financial health could also put the project's ratings under pressure as could higher-than- projected lifecycle costs. A DSCR consistently above 1.4x, coupled with a smooth operational performance and an established working relationship with the new trust, could result in a positive rating action. 