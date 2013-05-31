RPT-Fitch affirms Merinos Hali Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. at 'B+'; stable outlook

(Repeat for additional susbcribers)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Turkey-based Merinos Hali Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.’s (Merinos) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at ‘B+'. Fitch has also affirmed Merinos’ National Long-term rating at ‘A-(tur)'. All three ratings have Stable Outlooks. The ratings continue to reflect Merinos status, as one of the largest producers of machine-made carpets in the world.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Strong Trading Performance: At the end of 2012 Merinos’s revenues were TRY539m, slightly higher than our rating case for the year. The growth rate was muted compared to previous years as growth in the Turkish economy was slower than expected (GDP growth 3%). Despite slower than expected growth in the domestic economy and increasing energy prices in Turkey (which affected profitability of almost all Turkish corporates) Merinos managed to increase its EBITDA margin up to 18.3% from 16% in 2011.

Lack of Visibility on Merinos Recourse Debt and Contingent Liabilities: Fitch is concerned about the guarantees given by Merinos Hali A.S. to its marketing sister companies and the lack of visibility on Merinos recourse debt and contingent liabilities. The management states that they have been reducing the corporate guarantees as the debt is rolled over, and in six months’ time, Merinos is aiming to have 0% corporate guarantees to the sister companies. Although the leverage metrics still support Merinos’ current rating level, however, due to the mentioned above, the ratings are capped at the current rating level.

Export Revenues: Merinos has been increasing the share of exports in the past three-four years, creating a more balanced revenue distribution. In 2012, exports continued increasing to 49% of revenues from 35% in 2009. Almost 70% of hard currency exports come from countries like Germany, Russia and USA where the economic environment is less gloomy (as has been the case for previous years), easing our concerns about the quality of hard currency revenues.

We believe that Merinos will continue increasing its exports - as per the management strategy - in the future as its European competitors face financial difficulties and Middle Eastern peers suffer from political instability. Unless the world economy faces a deepened economic depression, Merinos is likely to at least maintain current export levels and continue easing our concerns about F/X mismatch.

Domestic Market Leader: Merinos is one of the top three machine-made carpet manufacturers in the world in terms of installed capacity, commanding around 40% of the fragmented Turkish market. The company also produces acrylic and polypropylene yarn. Merinos is 60%-owned by Erdemoglu Holding, with the rest held by Erdemoglu family members. Erdemoglu Holding and the family also have interests in another carpet manufacturer focusing mainly on wall-to-wall carpets, Dinarsu, and a household furniture company within the Erdemoglu group of companies.

FX Exposure: Merinos’ export revenue covers its interim FX-denominated interest payments, easing Fitch’s concerns about its already reduced FX exposure. Fitch believes Merinos’s ability to raise additional debt will remain a function of its strong operating profitability and cash generation ability

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Deterioration in credit metrics: A negative rating action could result from further deterioration in credit metrics.

The lack of visibility on Recourse debt and contingent liabilities is a major limiting rating factor, which could result on negative rating actions if this concern escalates.

A positive rating action could result from a sustained improvement in company reporting and leverage. This is not anticipated at this time.

LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE

The carpet business has low cash positions and high funding needs due to the unfavourable working-capital cycle, and historically Merinos has operated with low cash levels. Fitch believes that Merinos has continued access to financing to support its working capital and capex needs.

