(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, July 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Metropolitan
Municipality of Istanbul's (Istanbul) Long-Term Foreign Currency
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'BB+' and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at
'B'. Further, Fitch
has affirmed Istanbul's Long Term Local Currency IDR at 'BBB-'
and National
Long-Term Rating at 'AAA (tur)'. The Outlooks are Stable.
The affirmation of the ratings reflects Istanbul's continuing
solid operating
performance in line with our unchanged base case scenario and
expected increase
in debt stemming from large capex realisation. Debt servicing
would be supported
by a healthy operating balance, keeping debt-to-current balance
at just below
two years.
The ratings further take into account the large unhedged FX
liabilities of the
city and therefore the devaluation risk the city is exposed to.
This is partly
mitigated by the amortising nature and lengthy maturity of its
debt and its
predictable non-seasonal monthly cash flows.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fiscal Performance (Strength/ Stable): Fitch projects Istanbul
to post strong,
albeit declining, operating margins in the high 40s in 2017-2019
(2016: 47%). We
expect operating margins to fall on the back of higher operating
expenditure
ahead of the local elections in 2019.
According to 1Q17 interim budgetary results Istanbul had already
achieved 27% of
the budgeted tax revenue income, including shared tax revenues
and transfers
received, reflecting continued robust local economic growth.
Such tax revenues
constitute up to 70% of the city's total income. The city also
achieved 13% of
its budgeted non-tax revenue, including fees, fines and rental
income, due to
the seasonality of these items. Total income realisation at
end-1Q17 was 22%.
Debt (Neutral/ Negative): Debt funding is expected to increase
due to
significant capex realisation. This is likely to drive
debt-to-current balance
higher to about two years from a strong one year. In line with
our expectations,
direct debt-to-current revenue is forecast to increase to about
80% in 2017 from
60% at end-2016. However, the operating balance should remain
healthy and
support debt-to-current balance at just below two years.
Istanbul faces significant foreign exchange risk in times of
elevated financial
volatility as 98% of its debt at end-2016 was foreign
currency-denominated and
unhedged, up from 97% in 2015. By currency, euro-denominated
loans constitute
91% of the city's foreign-currency debt, with the remainder
being US
dollar-denominated loans.
The weighted maturity of its FX debt was nine years at end-2016,
well above
Istanbul's expected debt payback (direct debt-to-current
balance) ratio of two
years. This, together with the city's predictable and
non-seasonal monthly cash
flows, plus several credit lines with state-owned and commercial
banks,
mitigates short-term refinancing risk and extends the debt
servicing of FX
loans.
In line with our expectation Istanbul continued to increase
intercompany
borrowing at zero cost from its water management affiliate ISKI
to TRY5.2
billion at end-1Q17, from TRY4billion at end-2016, for which no
repayment has
been made to date. The city will continue to borrow from its
affiliate and
increase borrowing to about TRY7 billion at end-2019. We expect
this debt will
be netted against the transfer of assets that belong to Istanbul
and we classify
this debt as direct risk. ISKI is one of the most profitable
companies of
Istanbul and its debt is negligible with debt-to-current revenue
below 1%.
Contingent liabilities of the city are low, as most of its
companies are
self-funding. Their debt accounted for 2.4% of city's operating
revenue in 2016.
Economy (Strength / Stable): Istanbul is Turkey's main economic
hub,
contributing on average 30.5% of the country's gross value added
in 2006-2014
(latest available statistics), with wealth levels far above the
country's
average. This helps sustain Istanbul's fiscal strength and
allows the city to
readily access financial markets. Rapid urbanisation and
continued immigration
flows challenge the city with a continued need for
infrastructure investments.
In 2016, the population grew 1.7% yoy to 14.8 million.
Management (Neutral/ Negative): Istanbul has a track record of
disciplined
expenditure policy, with spending in 2016 being fully on budget.
Nevertheless,
significant increases in capex realisation ahead of the local
elections will
drive debt funding higher, putting pressure on budgetary
performance. Also the
lack of an explicit strategy regarding the repayment of
intercompany loans from
ISKI makes the city's contingent liabilities less than
transparent.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating of Istanbul is at the sovereign rating level. A
reduction of city's
debt-to-current revenue below 60% on a sustained basis, coupled
with continued
financial strength and consistent management policies, could
trigger a positive
rating action, provided the sovereign rating is also upgraded.
A negative rating action on Turkey would be mirrored on
Istanbul's ratings. A
sharp increase in Istanbul's direct debt-to-current revenue
above 100%, driven
by a high materialisation rate of capex and local currency
devaluation, could
also lead to a downgrade of the Long-Term IDRs.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Nilay Akyildiz
Director
+49 69 768076 134
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
D - 60311 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Committee Chairperson
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8410
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 07 Mar 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001