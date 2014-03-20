Fitch Affirms Michelin at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, March 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin's (Michelin) and Compagnie Financiere Michelin's (CFM) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and senior unsecured ratings at 'BBB+'. The Outlooks are Stable. Fitch has also affirmed both entities' Short-term IDRs at 'F2'. CFM is the group's finance arm and the intermediate holding entity for Michelin's non-domestic operations. The rating action reflects the company's steady performance in 2013 and our expectations that earnings and cash generation will remain largely commensurate with the ratings in the foreseeable future. KEY RATING DRIVERS Solid Free Cash Flow Michelin's ratings reflect the group's strong business profile as well as its fairly stable profitability and free cash flow (FCF). These held up during the economic recession and auto industry crisis in 2008-2009, which Fitch expects to continue. In particular, we believe that solid underlying funds from operations (FFO), which are earmarked chiefly to finance growth in emerging markets and support the group's focus on FCF, will more than cover its ambitious capex. Defensive and Premium Positioning Michelin derives a majority of its sales from the replacement market, which is more stable and profitable than the original equipment business. It is also strongly positioned on the premium tire segment, which is traditionally higher-margin and faster-growing than the overall market. In addition, geographic diversification is also gradually increasing as a result of Michelin's bold investments in emerging markets. However, we expect growth rates to remain subdued in most markets in 2014. Pressure on Profitability Operating margins declined to 11% in 2013 from 11.3% in 2012, chiefly due to a drop in the specialty tire division's profitability. We expect further erosion in 2014, as unfavourable pricing and product mix developments, further adverse foreign exchange movements and cost inflation, including the negative effect from higher depreciation and amortisation following the substantial increase in capex, to offset additional cost savings and productivity gains. Profitability is commensurate with the ratings but remains below the group's main international peers and does not reflect the group's premium positioning. Raw Materials, Currency Exposure Raw materials (RMs) are a major part of Michelin's cost structure and their historically volatile prices have been a significant driver of profitability. A substantial portion of this cost is typically hedged and covered by RM clauses, albeit for a limited period. In addition, Michelin has a high exposure to foreign exchange risk, due to the difficulty to match production and sales, which are denominated in different currencies. Nonetheless, it has a sound track record of passing on RM price increases to its customers. Financial Flexibility Solid FCF has enabled the group to reduce debt steadily since the 2009 recession. FCF margin increased to 4.5% in 2013 from 3.3% in 2012, and we expect it to be between 2% and 4% through 2016. As a result, FFO adjusted gross leverage declined to 1.9x at end-2013 from 2.2x at end-2012 and FFO adjusted net leverage to 1.3x from 1.5x, respectively. Cash from operations on total adjusted debt increased to 62% from 49%. We expect a further decline in leverage in the next couple of years with FFO net leverage decreasing to less than 1x by end-2015. RATING SENSITIVITIES: Positive: An upgrade is unlikely in the foreseeable future as Michelin has already reached a natural ceiling for the sector, but future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include: -a material and sustained improvement of the FCF margin above 5% -a sustained net cash position Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include: -sustained erosion of profitability and cash generation measured by operating margins below 9% and negative FCF margins -FFO gross leverage above 2.0x Contact: Principal Analyst Eric Vogeler Associate Director +49 69 76 80 76 243 Supervisory Analyst Emmanuel Bulle Senior Director +34 93 323 84 11 Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U. 85 Paseo de Gracia 08008 Barcelona Committee Chairperson Frederic Gits Managing Director +33 1 44 29 91 84 Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22, Email: francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. THE ISSUER DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE RATING PROCESS, OR PROVIDE ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, BEYOND THE ISSUER'S AVAILABLE PUBLIC DISCLOSURE. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology' dated August 2013 is available at www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.