RPT-Fitch Affirms Mitsui Life at IFS 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

Oct 18 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Japan-based Mitsui Life Insurance Company Limited’s (Mitsui Life) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at ‘BBB’. The Outlook is Stable.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmation reflects Mitsui Life’s adequate capitalisation, its focus on higher margin medical and health care products (known in Japan as third-sector products) and moderate investment risks. The rating also takes into account the fact that Mitsui Life has the highest sensitivity among its peers that disclosed embedded value to interest rate movements, due to a significant duration mismatch between asset and liabilities.

Mitsui Life’s statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) improved to 601.3% at the 31 March 2013, the end of the financial year, from 486.7% at FYE12, due largely to increased unrealised gain on marketable securities. Fitch estimates the improvement of the capital adequacy ratio to be moderate if the impact of market performance is excluded. Its financial leverage ratio remained low at 16% at FYE13.

Annualised new sales premium from third-sector products has been declining over the past three years, although they still accounted for 32% of the total new business, versus the industry average of 18%. This helped the company to maintain higher value of new business margins compared with its peers.

Its core profit margin, excluding the impact of the change in variable annuity reserves, remained relatively low due to its persisting negative spread burden.

The negative spread burden has been shrinking over time as the company acquires new business at lower guaranteed yield, although persistent low interest rates could slow the pace of further improvements. Based on its embedded value reporting, the company shows a high degree of sensitivity to potential movements in interest rates - at FYE13, a decrease in risk-free rates of 0.5% would reduce the embedded value by 20%.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Key rating triggers for an upgrade include sustained improvement in its capital adequacy and a turnaround in sales of third-sector products. In particular, an upgrade may be considered if the SMR remains well above 500% for a sustained period or if Mitsui Life’s capitalisation measured by Fitch improves on a sustained basis.

Key rating triggers for a downgrade include deterioration of capitalisation, a significant decline in profitability or increased sensitivity to interest rate movements.