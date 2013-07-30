RPT-Fitch affirms Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance at IFS 'A+'; outlook stable

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 30 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Japan-based Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, Limited’s (MSI) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating and its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘A+', respectively. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the company’s USD 1.3bn 7% subordinated notes due 15 March 2072 at ‘A-'.

MSI is a core company of MS&AD Insurance Group, along with Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Co., Ltd and Mitsui Sumitomo Aioi Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s (MSAL).

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmation reflects MS&AD Insurance Group’s strong business profile, adequate capitalisation and leverage, and moderate recovery in the domestic non-life business. Fitch expects MSI’s domestic non-life business to continue its recovery in the financial year ending March 2014 (FYE2014), underpinned by premium increases in its core automobile insurance line, provided that catastrophe losses remain within the company’s expectation.

Fitch expects MSI and MS&AD Insurance Group to maintain sufficient capital buffer in line with the current ratings through reduction of investment risks and catastrophe exposures. However, MSI’s volatile capitalisation due to its large investment exposure to domestic equities remains a negative for the ratings. Domestic stocks accounted for 20% of MS&AD Insurance Group’s total invested assets at FYE13.

The group’s consolidated solvency margin ratio (SMR) rose to 738.8% at FYE13 from 553.8% at FYE12, due to increased unrealised gains on marketable securities, in addition to reduced catastrophe risks. MSI’s financial leverage remained low at 15% at FYE13.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

An upgrade is unlikely in the near term as MSI’s ratings are at Japan’s Local-Currency IDR of ‘A+', which is on Negative Outlook. Fitch believes MSI could exceed the sovereign’s IDR by up to one notch due to the company’s robust credit profile and a diversified business portfolio. Therefore, a single-notch downgrade of the sovereign IDR would not lead to a downgrade of MSI’s ratings. Key rating triggers for a downgrade include significant deterioration in capital, specifically a decline in MS&AD Insurance Group’s consolidated SMR to below 500% or in Fitch’s internal capitalisation measures on a sustained basis. In addition, the ratings may come under pressure if MSI’s financial leverage rises above 28%