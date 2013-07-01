Fitch Affirms Mizuho at 'A-' on Intra-Group Merger

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TOKYO, June 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Japan-based Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (MHFG) and its subsidiaries - Mizuho Bank, Ltd. (new MHBK, renamed from Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd. (MHCB)), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. (MHTB) - at Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A-' with Stable Outlook. At the same time, the agency has withdrawn former Mizuho Bank, Ltd.'s (former MHBK) ratings as the entity no longer exists. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this rating action commentary. The rating actions follow the merger between MHCB and former MHBK on 1 July 2013. MHCB is a surviving entity after the merger and is renamed Mizuho Bank, Ltd (the new MHBK). KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING (SR), SUPPORT RATING FLOOR (SRF) AND SENIOR DEBT The group's support-driven IDRs, SR and SRF reflect Fitch's belief that the government's propensity to support, if necessary, remains intact. This includes the group's strong access to funding on the back of the group's substantial franchise and extensive liquidity within the system. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SR, SRF AND SENIOR DEBT A downgrade of the sovereign's Long-Term IDRs to below 'A' from the current 'A+'/Negative would lead to a downgrade of SRs and SRFs of the group as well as the support-driven IDRs, as this would indicate weaker ability to support the banks. Any reduced propensity by the state to support banks would also lead to the downgrade of the group's ratings, although Fitch views this as remote in the foreseeable future. An upgrade in the VR would not affect the Long-Term IDRs, unless it is by more than two notches, which Fitch also considers as a remote prospect over the medium term. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR The affirmation of the VRs of the group reflects no change to the group's risk profile. This is because MHCB and former MHBK had effectively been operating as one entity even before the merger. The group's VRs are underpinned by their strong domestic franchises and solid liquidity, particularly in yen. Sound asset quality and manageable investment risk in Japanese government bonds and equity are also taken into account, together with Fitch's expectation for further improvement in risk absorption capability through ongoing group restructuring. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR A further upgrade is unlikely, as the rating has already factored in future meaningful improvement in capital - common equity Tier 1 to reach 8% by FYE16 on a fully implemented basis and to remain at this level notwithstanding market fluctuations. Material deterioration in the operating environment may result in negative rating action. Any unexpected increase in risk appetite without an increase in capital buffers will also exert negative pressure on the VRs. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Preferred securities issued under Basel II by subsidiaries of MHFG are rated four notches below the parent's VR - two notches for loss severity and two notches for non-performance risk due to the constraint of coupon suspension - in line with Fitch's criteria on performing instruments. The securities' ratings have been affirmed following the same rating action on the group's VR. Subordinated debt under Basel ll are rated one notch below the parent's IDRs, reflecting Fitch's expectations that sovereign support, if required, would preclude the bank from legal failure. As a result, subordinated debt, like senior debt, would not default. The debt rating has been affirmed following the same rating action on the group's IDRs. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Mizuho group's preferred securities and subordinated debt ratings are sensitive to the same considerations that might affect the group's VR and IDRs. The rating actions are as follows: MHFG, MHTB: - Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable - Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1' - Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+' - Support Rating affirmed at '1' - Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-' New MHBK (MHCB): - Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable - Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1' - Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+' - Support Rating affirmed at '1' - Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-' - Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-' Former MHBK: - Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs 'A-'; Outlook Stable; withdrawn - Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs 'F1'; withdrawn - Viability Rating 'bbb+'; withdrawn - Support Rating '1'; withdrawn - Support Rating Floor 'A-'; withdrawn MHFG's preferred securities' ratings (Mizuho Capital Investment (USD) 1 Limited): affirmed at 'BB' Mizuho Financial Group (Cayman) Limited: - Senior subordinated debt (Lower Tier 2 bonds under Basel ll) affirmed at 'BBB+' Contacts: Primary Analyst Chikako Horiuchi Director +852 2263 9924 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre, 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Miki Murakami Director +81 3 3288 2686 Committee Chairperson Mark Young Managing Director +65 6796 7229 Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (15 August 2012), 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities' (5 December 2012) and 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (10 August 2012) are available at www.fitchratings.com. Media Relations: Wai Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities here Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies here 