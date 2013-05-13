FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Fitch affirms Monier at 'B'; withdraws ratings
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 13, 2013 / 10:22 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch affirms Monier at 'B'; withdraws ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 13 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Monier Group S.a r.l.’s (Monier) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘B’, super senior RCF at ‘BB’/‘RR1’ and senior secured bank debt at ‘B+'/‘RR3’. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Negative. The agency has simultaneously withdrawn all the ratings.

Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as Monier has no public debt outstanding. For further information on the key rating drivers, see “Fitch Revises Monier’s Outlook to Negative; Affirms at ‘B’; ” dated 15 November 2012 at www.fitchratings.com.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.