RPT-Fitch affirms Monier at 'B'; withdraws ratings

May 13 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Monier Group S.a r.l.’s (Monier) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘B’, super senior RCF at ‘BB’/‘RR1’ and senior secured bank debt at ‘B+'/‘RR3’. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Negative. The agency has simultaneously withdrawn all the ratings.

Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as Monier has no public debt outstanding. For further information on the key rating drivers, see “Fitch Revises Monier’s Outlook to Negative; Affirms at ‘B’; ” dated 15 November 2012 at www.fitchratings.com.