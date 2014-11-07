Fitch Affirms Mozambique at 'B+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Mozambique's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B+'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs are Stable. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'B+' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects the following factors: Mozambique's growth is expected to average above 8% in 2015 and 2016, among the fastest in Africa, and will continue to benefit from high levels of infrastructure investment and the development of extractive industries, particularly natural gas. A final investment decision on the development of liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities is expected early next year, with production forecast to begin in 2019/20. The cost of developing on-shore and off-shore facilities is estimated to be well in excess of Mozambique's USD17.5bn GDP. In contrast, the development of the coal sector is being constrained by insufficient rail infrastructure as well as low global coal prices. Inflation is expected to average 3% in 2014, benefiting from prudent monetary policy and exchange rate stability. Fiscal risks could arise from running high budget deficits and building up debt in expectations of natural resource revenues, which remain subject to a degree of uncertainty. The budget deficit was revised in August to 13.1% of GDP from 12.8% in the budget (December 2013). Additional capital gains taxes relating to the sale of gas field assets, were offset by spending related to the peace deal and elections. However, fiscal data for the first five months of the year shows only 25% of the full-year expenditure target has been met. As a result, Fitch expects a budget deficit of 7.5% of GDP in 2014. Since 2011, under-execution of capital projects has consistently resulted in lower than budgeted deficits. Public debt has risen sharply since the country received debt relief in 2001 and 2005, increasing to an estimated 45.4% of GDP in 2014 - above the 'B' median - from a low of 37.6% in 2007. Government debt is largely concessional and as a result, the interest-to-revenue ratio is well below the 'B' median. Faster fiscal consolidation will be important to place debt ratios on a downward trajectory and avoid negative rating pressure. Fitch continues to highlight risks around the lack of fiscal transparency related to the ENATUM bond, as well as public private partnerships and the contingent liabilities stemming from debt of state-owned enterprises. The development of the LNG sector will continue to put pressure on the current account deficit. Fitch forecasts the deficit will average 47% of GDP between 2014 and 2016. We do not expect this to pose a threat to macroeconomic stability, with rising imports funded through increased foreign direct investment and private debt. Mozambique received USD4.9bn in FDI in 1H14, against USD5bn in 2013. Fitch expects the impact on the balance of payments to be modest, with reserves still forecast to rise slowly A ceasefire signed in August, brought an end to nearly two years of sporadic violence between civil war rivals Frelimo and Renamo. Although Renamo never posed a threat to political stability in Mozambique; it was slowly undermining confidence in the business environment. Presidential and parliamentary elections held in October were broadly peaceful, with Frelimo, which has been in power for 40 years, winning comfortably - albeit with a narrower majority. Opposition parties highlighted widespread irregularities and fraud. Low per capita income and human development indicators remain a major constraint on the rating, falling below the 'B' median. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Outlook is Stable. Consequently, Fitch's sensitivity analysis does not currently anticipate developments with a high likelihood of leading to a rating change. However, the main factors that individually, or collectively, could trigger positive rating action include - Greater materialisation of the benefits of natural resource endowments on government revenue and exports. This will require adequate investment in infrastructure to support the development of coal and natural gas. -A continued track record of economic management supportive of strong and stable economic growth and an improvement in per capita income. - Further regulatory reforms and more effective implementation reflected in improvements in the business environment. The main factors that individually, or collectively, could trigger negative rating action include - A severe and sustained fall in commodity prices that materially erodes external debt sustainability and places the development of the coal and LNG sectors in jeopardy. - A significant weakening in public finances due to rapid increases in current expenditure, leading to large deficits and a sustained increase in debt. - An escalation in violence that undermines the business environment and has a detrimental impact on exports and investment. KEY ASSUMPTIONS The rating and Outlook are sensitive to a number of assumptions: - Infrastructure development will continue to facilitate the expansion of the coal sector and the development of natural gas. - There is no return to civil war. 