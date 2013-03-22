Fitch Affirms Muang Thai Life at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, March 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Muang Thai Life Assurance Public Company Limited's (MTL) International and National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'BBB+' and 'AA+(tha)', respectively. The Outlook is Stable. Key Rating Drivers The affirmation reflects MTL's strengthened market position, strong and stable profitability and solid capitalisation. The ratings also reflect support from its major shareholders, Ageas Insurance International N.V. (Ageas; IDR BBB+/Stable) and Kasikornbank (KBANK: IDR BBB+/Stable), Thailand's fourth-largest bank. Ageas provides operational and technical support, while KBANK provides MTL with a strong bancassurance channel. MTL is the third-largest life insurer in Thailand by assets. Its market share in gross written premium has consistently increased, driven by its strong bancassurance and agent channel. MTL became the second largest life insurer by gross written premium in 2012 when its market share reached 12.5%, up from 11.5% in 2011 . MTL's profitability is driven by strong premium growth, stable investment yield, cost discipline and favourable mortality experiences. Net profit in 9M12 increased 63% yoy, mainly due to premium growth and a lower corporate tax rate. MTL's premium growth benefited from strong industry growth and market share gain. For 2012, MTL's premium increased 29%, outpacing the sector average of 19% which was also its fastest for 10 years. Fitch takes comfort that such rapid growth is a result of MTL's competitiveness and a low insurance penetration in Thailand. Fitch expects the positive momentum in profitability to continue in 2013. MTL's investment policy remains conservative, with fixed income and deposits accounting for 85% of total invested assets and equity allocation at 8%-11% over the past four years. The insurer's strategy has been to increase allocation to investment-grade corporate bonds to enhance yield. The credit quality of its corporate fixed income assets has, on average, been strong. MTL has narrowed its asset/liability duration gap with more long-term bonds and a change to product mix. MTL's capitalisation has been strong by all measures. Its capital ratio based on the risk-based capital (RBC) was 377% as of Q312, versus a regulatory requirement at 140%. It has no leverage and does not have any plans to use debt financing. Fitch expects capitalisation would continue to be strong, supported by firm profitability and prudent capital management. Rating Sensitivities Key triggers for positive rating action for International and National IFS include further sustainable improvements in its market franchise which narrow the gap with its major peer, American International Assurance Company Limited (AAA(tha)/Stable) while maintaining strong capitalisation and stable profitability. Key triggers for negative rating action for International and National IFS include material weakening in capitalisation with RBC falling below 180% for an extended period. A significant deterioration in market position or profitability could also be negative for ratings. Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Disclosure: Muang Thai Life Assurance Company Limited (of which KBANK holds a 38.3% economic interest) owns 10% of the shares in Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited. Kasikorn Asset Management Company Limited (of which KBANK holds a 100% stake) owns 10% of the shares in Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited. No shareholder, other than Fitch Ratings Limited of the UK, is involved in the day-to-day operations of, or credit rating reviews undertaken by Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited. Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National ratings in Thailand. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, "Insurance Rating Methodology", dated 11 January 2013 and "National Ratings Criteria", dated 19 January 2011 are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research Insurance Rating Methodology â€” Amended here National Ratings Criteria here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.